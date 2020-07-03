Crimson Tikes: Fandom

Bama Central
"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

All Things Bama Podcast: Breaking Down UA's Two Newest Commits, Recapping the Elite 11 Finals

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

2022 OT Malik Agbo Lands Alabama Offer: "It is a Priority for Me to Visit"

Bama Central catches up with one of the state of Washington's best players in the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on whats going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Raising Alabama vs. That Championship Season

Nick Saban Regional Final: Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

TylerMartin

Alabama Athletics Self-Reports Six NCAA Violations

Six violations from five programs were reported by the school on Thursday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Ole Miss, 1964 Sugar Bowl

Despite being considered a decided underdog on New Year's Day, Alabama pulled out a 12-7 victory in snowy New Orleans

J. Bank

TylerMartin

Report: 35 Construction Workers at Bryant-Denny Stadium Diagnosed with COVID-19

Renovations showing no signs of slowing down

Joey Blackwell

Just A Minute: A Spring College Football Season? Sign Me Up

Christopher Walsh weighs the pros and cons for pushing the 2020 college football season back to the spring, and doesn't see many negatives

Christopher Walsh

Idea of College Football Playing in the Spring Beginning to Gain Traction

The Best of SI includes the growing possibility of playing football in the spring, home-field advantage being minimized and the growing calls for college athletes to unionize

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: John Hannah

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with John Hannah

Christopher Walsh