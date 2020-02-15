Bama Central
Crimson Tikes: Feb. 14, 2020

Christopher Walsh

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

BamaCentral

This Week With The Crimson Tide: February 17-23

Check out this week's Alabama Athletics Schedule

Allie Wright

Alabama Baseball Clinches Season-Opening Sweep Over Northeastern, 6-3

Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati added three more RBIs to help propel the Crimson Tide to the win

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Upsets No. 25 LSU, 88-82

The Crimson Tide held off a late run by the Tigers to defeat the second Top 25 team of the season in Coleman Coliseum

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Women's Basketball Falls in Overtime to Georgia, 76-75

The Crimson Tide made a strong comeback attempt in the second half, only to be thwarted in the final seconds of overtime

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts No. 25 LSU

Follow along on BamaCentral for live updates before, during, and after today's contest between the Crimson Tide and Tigers

Tyler Martin

As Alabama Basketball Celebrated It's Biggest Legend, It Saw Another Emerge Against LSU

The 17 rebounds and two throws by Herbert Jones against LSU will be talked about by Crimson Tide fans for a long, long time

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Courtside with Cary L. Clark: Alabama Basketball 88, LSU 82

Cary L. Clark and Joey Blackwell discuss the Crimson Tide's upset of the No. 25 Tigers on Saturday afternoon

Cary L. Clark

T.G. Paschal Photo Gallery: Alabama 88, LSU 82

Crimson Tide celebrates both a big win and the first retired jersey in program history: Wendell Hudson

Christopher Walsh

Herbert Jones' "Blue-Collar" Mindset on Display In Win Over No. 25 LSU

A career-high night on the glass for Jones propels Alabama over No. 25 ranked LSU

Tyler Martin