Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

See Also:

Crimson Tikes: Quarterback U

Crimson Tikes: Licensed To Kill

Crimson Tikes: Sciatica

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets