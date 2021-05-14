Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: Got Me A Pocket Full of Change

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

"I got a little change in my pocket goin' jing-a-ling-a-ling" (we seem to be on a bit of a music theme this week) ...

Crimson Tikes: Got Me a Pocket Full of Change

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Got Me a Pocket Full of Change
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Got Me A Pocket Full of Change

Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 14, 2021

051421_WSB_Game9_EP01206
All Things Bama

Record-Setting Night for Alabama Softball's Hemphill, Fouts in SEC Tournament Win

DeVonta Smith SI national championship commemorative issue cover
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: DeVonta Smith Throwback Edition

devonta-smith-eagles
BamaCentral+

Talk of the Tide: The Alabama Rookie with Most to Prove in 2021

Alabama vs. Auburn
BamaCentral+

All Things CW: Get Ready for an Iron Bowl-Type Showdown on a Whole New Level

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Bama/NFL

Top 10 2021 NFL Matchups Involving Former Alabama Players

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Rapture
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: Rapture