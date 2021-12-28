Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Crimson Tikes: Measuring Stick

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

Oh, you're the best
Better than all the rest
Better than anyone
Anyone I ever met — Tina Turner

Crimson Tikes: Measuring Stick

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Read More

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: Measuring Stick
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Measuring Stick

2 minutes ago
1993 Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Miami
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 28, 2021

7 hours ago
Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 27, 2021
All Things Bama

Everything the Alabama Football Defense Said on Monday Ahead of the Cotton Bowl

12 hours ago
Byron Young at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Looks Back at Turning Point for Defense in 2021

13 hours ago
Pete Golding
All Things Bama

Alabama's Pete Golding in "No Rush" to Become Head Coach

13 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama Cotton Bowl Practice, Dec. 27, 2021
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's First Cotton Bowl Practice in Dallas

14 hours ago
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is chased down by Georgia's Lewis Cine
All Things Bama

Everything the Cincinnati Offense Said about Alabama Football Ahead of the Cotton Bowl

14 hours ago
Dallas Skyline - 2021 Cotton Bowl
All Things Bama

Cotton Bowl Daily Update: Practices Now Closed to Media for All Four CFP Teams

15 hours ago