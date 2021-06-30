Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: My Apology

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

It's not someone's day ... 

101. MY APOLOGY

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes raining shot
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: My Apology

Barry Krauss / Penn State Goal-Line Stand
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 30, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa
All Things Bama

Tua Tagovailoa Reflects on Time at Alabama, Remarks on Bryce Young

Greg Byrne at football banquet
All Things Bama

Alabama Athletics Releases Guidelines for NIL Policies

Nick Saban indoor practice
Bama/NFL

The Extra Point: Mike Vrabel has a new respect for Nick Saban, Alabama

C9B19229-9ED7-4C24-B499-6E2A7043D849
Recruiting

After Official Visit, 2022 DL Anthony Lucas Can See Himself at Alabama: "It's a Family"

Stephanie Meadow (2)
All Things Bama

Stephanie Meadow Will Represent Ireland at 2021 Olympic Games

6D0DC9BD-A75F-4A8B-BC8F-933D59F6243A
Recruiting

Following Alabama Visit, 2022 OT Tyler Booker Evaluating Final Five Schools Ahead of Commitment