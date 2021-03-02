All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: New Kid in Town

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

There's talk on the street; it sounds so familiar.
Great expectations, everybody's watching you ... 

Crimson Tikes: New Kid in Town

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: New Kid in Town
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: New Kid in Town

Gene Stallings was carried off the field after winning the 1992 national championship
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 2, 2021

2A5AF98E-9C41-412C-B25C-88027625B1E6
Recruiting

Class of 2022 Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker: QB Ty Simpson Joins Crimson Tide

132F7199-65FA-486B-A7AE-9A8D54024946
Recruiting

Alabama's Pipeline to NFL Keeping it in the Hunt for 2022 OL Malik Agbo

022721_MBB_Team_MSU_KG6533
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Recapping Moments That Led To Crimson Tide Hoops' SEC Title

010921_Auburn_SL1_0310_Sharife Cooper looks for a play
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Planning On Auburn's Sharife Cooper Playing When Tigers Travel to Tuscaloosa

Drew Williamson vs McNeese State - February 21, 2021
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 23 in Latest Baseball America Top 25

_RS20176
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Drops to No. 8 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll