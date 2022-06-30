Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: Primed Steak? Or Just A Bunch of Bull

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.

Besides the fact that it’s two blue bloods of college football, the Texas Longhorns versus the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 10th has plenty of storylines to entice the nation. 

Coach Saban will be facing his former offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian, whose career he helped rehab. Sarkisian helped Saban, no doubt, guide an incredibly effective spread offense which culminated in a national championship for Alabama in 2020. 

Special teams and tight ends coach Jeff Banks also left Alabama to work with Sarkisian at Texas. 

The Crimson Tide will be playing against a few members of the Texas team who transferred from Alabama including tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who was coming on strong in the national championship season of 2020. 

Also transferring to the Burnt Orange Nation was wide receiver Agiye Hall. His turbulent time at 'Bama was punctuated with his assessment that Alabama fans aren’t as “loving” as Texas fans. 

There's also the whole thing about Texas trying to pry Saban away a few years ago, the Longhorns getting set to join the Southeastern Conference, plus the national title game in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2009 season ... 

So many storylines, so few days until the trip to Austin ... 

