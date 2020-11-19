SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Rehab

Anthony Sisco

You don't think ... nah ... 

image0 (3) copy

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 19, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban Recalls Recruiting Kentucky's Mark Stoops to Michigan State

The Crimson Tide coach has struck gold on the recruiting trail during his time at Alabama but missed out on Stoops and his brothers while he was at Michigan State

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Kira Lewis Jr. Drafted 13th Overall by the New Orleans Pelicans

The standout point guard for Alabama basketball will head to New Orleans after just two seasons in Tuscaloosa

Joey Blackwell

Practice Report: Alabama Football Hosts Third Practice Ahead of Kentucky

The Crimson Tide hosted a two-hour padded practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Wednesday

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Defensive End LaBryan Ray Could Potentially Return Against Kentucky

The redshirt-junior defensive lineman has been out for the Crimson Tide's last three games with an elbow injury

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Returns

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have put together a solid team that looks to make an impact amidst a challenging 2020

Joey Blackwell

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Compliments Nick Saban, Alabama Coordinators

In his weekly segment on the SEC Coaches Teleconference, Stoops spoke highly of Alabama on both sides of the football

Joey Blackwell

Friday Night Lights Radio Preps For Round 3 Of The Playoffs

The Road To Bryant-Denny Is Being Paved Weekly

Cary L. Clark

Where Kira Lewis Jr. Is Projected In 2020 NBA Draft

Alabama basketball could have its second point guard in three years to be selected inside the lottery of the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday night

Tyler Martin