SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Crimson Tikes: Thanksgiving

Anthony Sisco

As football returns, we remind everyone to take a moment and be thankful ... 

Crimson Tikes: Thanksgiving
Antony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Iron Bowl

The Crimson Tide coach will miss the Iron Bowl on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

pbpilgrim

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

by

pbpilgrim

Former Alabama Football Player Rowdy Harrell Dies in Car Wreck

Moundville's Rowdy Harrell, a walk-on linebacker on the Crimson Tide's 2009 national championship team, died in accident while on his honeymoon

Christopher Walsh

by

pbpilgrim

Bama Central Courtside: No. 25 Alabama 81, Jacksonville State 57

BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell and Tyler Martin break down the Crimson Tide's season-opening win over the Gamecocks

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Wins Season Opener over Jacksonville State, 81-57

Four total Alabama players finished the game in double-digits, with Herbert Jones and Jaden Shackelford both earning double-doubles

Joey Blackwell

Live Updates: Jacksonville State at No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide

Year two of the Nate Oats era tips off at 7 p.m (CT) against the Gamecocks on SEC Network

Tyler Martin

Practice Report: Alabama Continues to Refine Game Plan for Auburn

Due to weather, the Crimson Tide moved practice indoors on Wednesday, amping up preparations for Iron Bowl

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban's Plans for a Saturday At Home Instead of the Iron Bowl

What will the Crimson Tide coach do now that he must watch his team from home instead of patrolling the sideline?

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban Talks Shop from Quarantine on Hey Coach

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, Saban joined host Eli Gold and ESPN's Marty Smith on the radio

Joey Blackwell

Former USA Junior Olympic National Team Member Audrey Evans to Join Alabama Gymnastics

Alabama gymnastics adds former USA Junior Olympic National Team member Audrey Evans for Fall 2021

UA_Athletics