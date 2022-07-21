Skip to main content

Crimson Tikes: The Haves and the Have Nots

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Crimson Tikes: The Haves and the Have Nots

In case you missed it, here's what Nick Saban said when asked about NIL at SEC Media Days on Tuesday:

I don't dislike name, image and likeness. I'm all for the players. I want our players to do well. Our players made over $3 million in name, image and likeness. I'm all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves.

We have a great brand at Alabama, so players are certainly -- their value there is going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create.

But the thing that I have sort of expressed, not concerns about, but there's got to be some uniformity and protocol of how name, image and likeness is implemented. I think there's probably a couple factors that are important in that. How does this impact competitive balance in college athletics? And is there transparency to maintain fairness across the board in terms of college athletics? How do we protect the players? Because there's more and more people that are trying to get between the player and the money.

In the NFL they have guidelines for agents because the NFL Players Association sort of has rules and regulations about how they should professionally help the players. That's something that we really want to make sure that our players are not being misguided in any way.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The biggest concern is how does this impact and affect recruiting? On the recruiting trail right now, there's a lot of people using this as inducements to go to their school by making promises as to whether they may or may not be able to keep in terms of what players are doing.

I think that is what can create a competitive balance issue between the haves and have not's. We're one of the haves. Don't think that what I'm saying is a concern that we have at Alabama because we're one of the haves.

Everybody in college football cannot do these things relative to how they raise money in a collective or whatever, how they distribute money to players.

Those are the concerns that I have in terms of how do we place guidelines around this so that we can maintain a competitive balance.

There is no competitive sport anywhere that doesn't have guidelines on how they maintain some kind of competitive balance. I think that's important to college football. I think it's important to fans. That's why they have rules in the NFL where you have a salary cap, you have difficult schedules if you have a successful season, you draft later if you have a successful season, you draft early if you have an unsuccessful season.

All these things are created so there is competitive balance, which is great for the game and it's great for fans. Name, image and likeness is not an issue for us at Alabama. Our players I think did better than anybody in the country last year.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Wins ESPY for Best Male College Athlete

By Tony Tsoukalas12 hours ago
Scott Cochran
All Things Bama

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Comments on Scott Cochran's Addiction Issues

By Christopher Walsh15 hours ago
Martavious Collins
Recruiting

Alabama Receives Commitment from Four-Star 2024 TE Martavious Collins

By Tony Tsoukalas17 hours ago
Nick Sabana and Kirby Smart pre-SEC Championship
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Who will Challenge Alabama and Georgia in the SEC?

By Joey Blackwell18 hours ago
Conor Talty
Recruiting

Alabama Lands 2023 Kicker Conor Talty

By Tony Tsoukalas19 hours ago
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Why Alabama is Raving Over Transfer RB Jahmyr Gibbs

By Tony Tsoukalas19 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr. at 2022 SEC Media Days
All Things Bama

Despite Changes in Fame and Fortune, Will Anderson's Focus Remains on Leading Alabama

By Tony TsoukalasJul 20, 2022 8:00 AM EDT