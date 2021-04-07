All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tikes: The Terminator

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco
Author:
Publish date:

Hasta la vista, baby ... 

Crimson Tikes: The Terminator

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled three books. "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back" were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC.

His latest, “Out of Order,” was released in time for Christmas 2020. It includes many of the cartoons that have been featured on BamaCentral.

The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Crimson Tikes: The Terminator
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: The Terminator

Generic basketball
ASWA

ASWA Announces Super All-State Basketball Selections

Hank Crisp as a player at Virginia Tech
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 7, 2021

JaMya Mingo-Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds Mingo-Young and Wade-Warren to Roster

20210322_MD_ALA_ROBBINS_126
BamaCentral+

Just A Minute: New Season, New Level of Optimism for Alabama Basketball

Alabama softball player Bailey Hemphill tries to hug her entire team on her senior day
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill and Lexi Kilfoyl Earn SEC Weekly Softball Awards

Charles Bediako
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball Adds Elite 2021 C Charles Bediako to Top-10 Recruiting Class

Pro Athlete of the Week Graphic
All Things Bama

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week