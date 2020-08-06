Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tikes: The Trinity

Anthony Sisco

Did you know that the primary sponsors for Justin Thomas are Titleist, Footjoy, Polo, Citi, NetJets, Woodford Reserve and Beats. 

They all sound just about right ... 

Crimson Tikes: The Trinity
Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled two books "Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On" and Crimson Tikes: Bouncing Back," both of which were published by Hilltop30 Publishers LLC. The books can be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, but we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Crimson Tikes will be a regular Friday feature on BamaCentral, and when there's a lot going on you might see posts on other days as well.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground" — we didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium) he and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Throwback Thursday: Alabama vs. Notre Dame, 1973

The first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish was in a national championship game decided by one point

J. Bank

by

TylerMartin

Inside Look at Alabama Football's New Locker Room: "We Feel Like We Have the Best in the Country"

The football team's official Twitter account provided an in-depth look at how stunning the upgrades to the locker room are

Tyler Martin

by

BamaDave17

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 2009 Tennessee

Cody's 'Rocky Block' Saved Tide's Season

Cary L. Clark

by

Cary L. Clark

NCAA Divisions Will Determine Status of Fall Championships By August 21

Schools and conferences will have to adhere to the NCAA's guidelines for a safe return to play this fall

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

UA Trustees Elect to Rename Nott Hall

The board voted unanimously on the renaming of the honors college building on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

A complete look at every former Alabama player in the NFL, from team, position and jersey number to draft information and contract status

Kristi F. Patrick

by

TylerMartin

Tracking Active, Non-Active Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players on NFL Rosters

BamaCentral will keep track and regularly update the status of every former Alabama football player in the NFL during the 2020 season

Kristi F. Patrick

by

TylerMartin

All Things Bama Podcast: John Petty Jr. is Back Plus 2020 SEC Football Schedule Chatter

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Big Ten Releases 10-Game, Conference-Only Football Schedule

Michigan-Ohio State has been moved to Week 8

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin