    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot

    A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
    Author:

    Grooving on the freeway
    Gauges all are red
    Gun down on my gasoline
    Believe I'm gonna crack your head — Led Zeppelin

    Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot

    "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

    Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

    Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

    Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

    If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

    Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

    Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tikes: Trampled Underfoot

    just now
    Josh Heupel, 2021 SEC Media Days
    All Things Bama

    What Coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee Players Said About Facing Alabama

    5 hours ago
    Filip Planinsek and Juan Martin, Alabama men's tennis
    All Things Bama

    Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 19, 2021

    6 hours ago
    f40cab2f9b3e439d90fb30d316269efc
    All Things Bama

    Video from Alabama Football's First Practice of Tennessee Week

    12 hours ago
    Jahvon Quinerly against UCLA in the 2021 Sweet 16
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Basketball's Jahvon Quinerly Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

    15 hours ago
    Bryce Young at Texas A&M
    All Things Bama

    Alabama Football Looks to Maintain Focus, Avoid Complacency After Win at Mississippi State

    17 hours ago
    101621_MFB_SabanNi_MSU_RS6422
    All Things Bama

    Remnants of Field Storming Serve as Motivation for Nick Saban

    15 hours ago
    Bryce Young
    All Things Bama

    Bryce Young Named to Davey O'Brien, Manning Award Stars of the Week Lists

    17 hours ago