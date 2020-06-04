Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Old Gray Lady, Legion Field

Christopher Walsh

When construction began in 1926, plans were for west-side stands, a press box, and a small seating area on the east side, for a capacity of 21,000 at a cost of $439,000. Legion Field, named in honor of the American Legion, a U.S. organization of military veterans, hosted its dedication game on Nov. 19, 1927, with Howard College (now Samford University) defeating Birmingham-Southern College, 9-0. Alabama’s first game there was a week later, a 20-6 loss to Georgia.

Although the stadium, dubbed by Paul W. “Bear” Bryant as the “Old Gray Lady,” became the home for UAB games – in addition to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, the annual Alabama A&M-Alabama State showdown, and high school games – its most memorable moments were from Alabama games, as the Crimson Tide used to hold most of its marquee contests there instead of Tuscaloosa. 

Not only was it a larger venue, but in the state’s biggest city and home to many of the program’s biggest boosters (not to mention recruits).

In addition to hosting the Iron Bowl from 1948-98, with Alabama and Auburn splitting tickets each year, it was the site of Bryant’s 315th career victory, when he became the winningest coach in college football.

The first two Southeastern Conference championship games were held in Birmingham, which is also the home of the conference headquarters, and both games featured the Tide.

On December 5, 1992, the Southeastern Conference became the first Division I-A conference to stage a title game between its division winners, when Alabama defeated Florida, 28-21. Cornerback Antonio Langham’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown earned him most valuable player honors, and the Tide went on to defeat Miami in the Sugar Bowl to win the national championship.

A year later, the teams rematched with Florida pulling out a 28-13 victory. The title game subsequently moved to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

Alabama’s last football game at Legion Field was also Mike Shula’s debut as the Tide’s coach. Alabama won 40-17, and left with an all-time record of 160-52-12, including a 32-15 mark against Auburn.

Legion Field was the home of the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1977-85, before it relocated to Tampa, Florida and later renamed the Outback Bowl. It also hosted the Dixie Bowl (1947-1948), and the All-American Bowl (1986-1990),

In 2006, the inaugural Papajohns.com Bowl, formerly known as the Birmingham Bowl, was played on December 23rd and featured South Florida vs. East Carolina, with the Bulls winning 24-7.

The “Football Capital of the South” has also been the home to numerous other football ventures, including the Birmingham Americans and Vulcans of the World Football League (1974-1975), the Alabama Vulcans of the American Football Association (1979), the Birmingham Stallions of the United States Football League (1983-1985), the Birmingham Fire of the World League of American Football (which became NFL Europe) in 1991-92, the expansion Birmingham Barracudas of Canadian Football League, and the Birmingham Thunderbolts of the XFL (2001).

Finally, Legion Field was a prominent soccer venue, and a host site for the 1996 Olympic Games, with the opening match between Argentina and the United States drawing 83,810 fans to set the stadium attendance record. However, with the field switching from natural grass to an artificial surface, US Soccer no longer considered it a viable location.

When the upper deck was removed due to structural damage capacity dropped to 71,594. 

 Some of this post originated from "100 Things Crimson tide Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die," published by Triumph Books

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Bear vs. Pride of the Tide

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Captivated

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama's 1992 National Championship

Underdog #2 Bama faced #1 Miami

J. Bank

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Around The SEC: How The League Is Dealing With Re-Opening, Nationwide Protests

Around the SEC, a collective effort of league Sports Illustrated sites, will appear weekly on BamaCentral, usually on Tuesdays.

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Assistant Coach Apologizes After Former Gymnast Accuses Him Of Racist Language

Former Crimson Tide gymnast Tia Kiaku shares incident of when an assistant coach made racially insensitive comments

Tyler Martin

Alabama LB Markail Benton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The junior linebacker becomes the second Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal in as many days

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Etiquette

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Returning For Senior Season

With so much uncertainty surrounding his draft status and the league's draft process for this year, Jones will return for his fourth and final season with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Greatest Alabama Play That Didn't Count, 'The Strip'

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with George Teague's "The Strip"

Christopher Walsh