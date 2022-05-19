Dana Duckworth Steps Down as Alabama Gymnastics Coach after 27 Years with Program

Alabama will be in the market for a new head coach for just the second time in the last five decades.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Since 1974, only two people have been the head coach of Alabama gymnastics, and as of Thursday afternoon, there will soon be a third.

Dana Duckworth, the head coach for the last nine seasons, announced she would be stepping down.

“It has been an absolute honor to compete for, recruit and coach so many amazing women who have been a part of the Alabama gymnastics family,” Duckworth said in a press release. “I cherish the relationships made by being a part of this program and our alumni sisterhood. The experiences we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life."

"This decision was not an easy one as I am forever grateful to our student-athletes, their families, my staff and fellow coaches. The University of Alabama is a special place and I care deeply about the gymnastics program, but after 27 years of involvement, I have decided to step down and focus on my family for now. I have all the confidence in the world in this team and wish nothing but great things for their future."

Duckworth took over the head role in 2014 for the legendary Sarah Patterson who she was an assistant coach under for 15 years. She was also a gymnast at Alabama from 1990-1993.

Gallery: Dana Duckworth Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

This story will be updated.