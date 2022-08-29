Depth Chart: Breaking Down Alabama Football's Wide Receivers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama beat writers and fans alike caught their first glimpse of Alabama football's depth chart on Monday afternoon, and while most projections seemed to have been correct, the wide receiver position held several surprises.

It appears that the Jones fracture to JoJo Earle has had quite the impact on the wide receiver position. On the Crimson Tide's depth chart ahead of Utah State, the wide receivers were announced as follows:

Wide Receiver (X)

Jermaine Burton (Jr.) Tyler Harrell (Jr.) Isaiah Bond (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (Z)

Traeshon Holden (Jr.) Ja'Corey Brooks (So.) Kendrick Law (Fr.)

Wide Receiver (H)

Kobe Prentice (Fr.) Christian Leary (So.) Emmanuel Henderson (Fr.)

Jermaine Burton as the starter at the X spot is hardly surprising, that that is the only spot that doesn't raise many eyebrows on the depth chart at wide receiver. Behind Burton is fellow transfer Tyler Harrell, followed by freshman Isaiah Bond.

Quarterback Bryce Young met with reporters on Monday soon after the release of the depth chart. With so much changeover at wide receiver compared to the 2021 season, Young remarked that developing chemistry with the new corps was a priority for him.

The first step of building that chemistry, according to Young, comes on the practice field.

"I think first and foremost, just the amount of reps we've been able to get," Young said. "[We're] just trying to get stuff on the field. Have a conversation about reps, watching film together and then the meeting room as well, making sure we're on the same page. Us talking about how we like things ran and how they like certain balls thrown and stuff like that.

"It's just been a lot of communication, a lot of reps over time, and now that we're getting to game planning, obviously, it's a little bit more specific. The more we communicate, the more we're on the same page and the better off we are. "

At the Z wide receiver position, junior Traeshon Holden bested sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks and freshman Kendrick Law. While Brooks had been a considerable favorite to earn the starting spot, Holden had a magnificent fall camp and stole the show at Alabama's second scrimmage.

Holden starting over Brooks shouldn't be taken as a slight to Brooks' ability. Rather, it should be interpreted as a window to see just how much Holden has improved over the offseason.

Young spoke very highly of Holden, discussing the hard work that he's put in since the end of the 2021 season.

"I've just seen steady growth," Young said. "He's been working really, really hard. Someone who worked hard throughout his time here. It hasn't been his time the last few years, but not everyone's seeing what's going on throughout the week, but the last two years he's been here he's been working day in and day out. He's grown feels like every practice. And then in the offseason, he's been taking really a leadership role and being the guy who has been here the longest, knowing all this stuff.

"Obviously got some new faces, so helping everyone else with with knowing the offense, knowing how everything operates. I think that's probably been the biggest transition that I've seen from him. Stepping up as a leader in our receiver room. I'm excited to watch them keep working with him and I'm super excited for him."

Finally, freshman Kobe Prentice leads the pack at the H wide receiver spot. Behind him in second on the depth chart is sophomore Christian Leary, with freshman running back Emmanuel Henderson coming in third. Henderson was revealed to have been practicing at wide receiver over the course of fall camp, and his spot on the depth chart being at the position shows the progress he's made.

As with the corps and with Holden, Young also commented on Prentice and his work ethic and maturity despite his status as a freshman.

"He's had great energy since the moment he stepped foot on campus," Young said. "He's someone who wants to work with you after and always wants to be coached. He's worked hard, you know, he's, he's been able to make some dynamic plays for us in practice and in the scrimmages, and he's obviously worked his way up to the depth chart. I think it's just that willingness to work.

"He comes into in every day with a super great attitude, great mindset. He's always energetic. He's easy for everyone to kind of kind of work with and bounce off of. Just a willingness to work and obviously, the talent and athleticism he brings to the the field."

Another shakeup on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's game came at tight end, where sophomore Robbie Ouzts was proclaimed to be the starter. Ouzts had been favored to start at the position ever since redshirt-senior Cameron Latu was announced to have been sidelined with a minor knee injury.

Regarding Latu's recovery progress, head coach Nick Saban said that Latu is slated to return to the practice field on Monday afternoon.

“Cam’s gonna start practicing today,” Saban said. “We’ll see how he progresses and see how he does. I don’t think anybody can make a prediction about that right now. He was on the treadmill and all that stuff last week. He’s never had an issue, never had a problem. So the next thing he does is start dry-land working, doing individual, seeing what he can do in practice. It’s kind of day-to-day with him."

Saban proceeded to praise Ouzts work in fall camp.

"But I think the good news is because we have three young players at the position, they have gotten a ton of reps and made significant progress because of the ton of reps they’ve got in his absence," Saban said. "Robbie Ouzts has done a really good job at the position, but all three young guys have made significant progress and they’ll probably have some role in this game."

While Latu's recovery appears to be trending in the positive direction, Ouzts should serve as a solid stand-in at the position until Latu's return.

This story will be updated with video from Monday's press conference.