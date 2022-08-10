Alabama WR JoJo Earle Out with Broken Foot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a foot injury in Tuesday's practice and will be out for 6-8 weeks.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, detailing that the injury was a Jones fracture.

“The only injury that we have is JoJo got a Jones fracture in his foot in practice a couple days ago,” Saban said. “Those things are probably 6-8 weeks. We’ll just have to see how it goes. But hopefully, maybe by Oct. 1 or something like that, he’ll be close to being ready to come back.

"But he was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp. Probably the best he’s been consistently. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while but want him to get well and I’m sure he’ll contribute to team at some point in time this year.”

A Jones fracture is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe side of your foot, the fifth metatarsal bone. According to UPMC.com, the fracture can happen when a player increases training, thereby putting more pressure on his/her feet.

Earle appeared in 12 of Alabama's 15 games in 2021 as a freshman. Earle was missing for three games after suffering a leg injury against new Mexico State, sidelining him until the Cotton Bowl.

Prior to his injury against the Aggies, Earle had accounted for 12 receptions for 148 yards. On A-Day this past April, Earle led Alabama's first-team offense with 51 yards off four receptions.

So far this fall camp, a total of seven Alabama players have been announced to have sustained injuries. Along with Earle is tight end Cameron Latu and wide receiver Aaron Anderson, who are both dealing with knee injuries. Fellow wide receiver Tyler Harrell is also dealing with an injury.

The final three injuries for the Crimson Tide are all freshman, with linemen Isaiah Hastings and Elijah Pritchett joining defensive back Earl Little Jr.

With Alabama set to open the season on Sept. 3 against Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium and given Earle's timeline for recovery, it is doubtful that he will be fully recovered in time and is expected to miss at least several games.