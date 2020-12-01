SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Derrick Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Just when you think there is nothing else he can do to impress, think again.

Coming off of a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens last week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the rock 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts. 

The majority of his work was done in the first half with 140 yards and all three of his scores. Henry eclipsed the 5,000 yard rushing mark for his career on Sunday. 

Through 11 games, the former University of Alabama standout has 1,257 yards on the ground on 256 carries, which leads the NFL. He has a real shot to win the rushing title in back-to-back seasons.

For the second-straight week, Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

  • Dallas Cowboys wide out Amari Cooper caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Washington Football Team.
  • New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, three quarterback hits, and forced a fumble versus the Miami Dolphins.
  • Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake found the end zone twice and totaled 93 yards from scrimmage in a loss to the New England Patriots.
  • Retin Obasohan had two solid games for Belgium at the EuroBasket qualifiers, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, and four rebounds.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs

Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa

Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas

Nov. 19 - 25 Derrick Henry 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Saban Top 100: No. 24 Landon Collins

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Dealing with Disrespect: Alabama Football's Approach to 'Revenge Game' At LSU

While Nick Saban might disagree, Alabama football has certainly not forgotten about last year's 46-41 loss at the hands of LSU

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Ho, Ho, Hold on Now

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 1, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

How to Watch Crimson Tide Basketball at Maui Invitational: Alabama vs. UNLV, TV Times, Tournament Bracket

Alabama will face its first Division I opponents of the 2020-21 season, when it plays at the relocated Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

Christopher Walsh

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Stanford Cardinal

The final first-round matchup of the Maui Invitational tips off at 8:30 p.m (CT) on ESPN2

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Takes Hard Fall Against Stanford, 82-64

After a 9-0 run to close out the first half, the Cardinal didn't look back as the Crimson Tide falls in the first round of the 2020 Maui Invitational

Joey Blackwell

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 1

Alabama handled Jacksonville State with relative ease, but how did the rest of the SEC do in its opening week?

Joey Blackwell

by

Gym in mumba

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 12: Derrick Henry has Another Dominating Game

Minkah Fitzpatrick has helped the Steelers make a run at history, while numerous former Crimson Tide players will play big parts in some key NFL Week 12 matchups

Kristi F. Patick

The Saban Top 100: No. 25 Cam Robinson

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh