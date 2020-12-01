Derrick Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Tyler Martin
Just when you think there is nothing else he can do to impress, think again.
Coming off of a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens last week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the rock 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The majority of his work was done in the first half with 140 yards and all three of his scores. Henry eclipsed the 5,000 yard rushing mark for his career on Sunday.
Through 11 games, the former University of Alabama standout has 1,257 yards on the ground on 256 carries, which leads the NFL. He has a real shot to win the rushing title in back-to-back seasons.
For the second-straight week, Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.
Honorable mention
- Dallas Cowboys wide out Amari Cooper caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Washington Football Team.
- New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, three quarterback hits, and forced a fumble versus the Miami Dolphins.
- Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake found the end zone twice and totaled 93 yards from scrimmage in a loss to the New England Patriots.
- Retin Obasohan had two solid games for Belgium at the EuroBasket qualifiers, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, and four rebounds.
