Derrick Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Just when you think there is nothing else he can do to impress, think again.

Coming off of a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens last week, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the rock 27 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

The majority of his work was done in the first half with 140 yards and all three of his scores. Henry eclipsed the 5,000 yard rushing mark for his career on Sunday.

Through 11 games, the former University of Alabama standout has 1,257 yards on the ground on 256 carries, which leads the NFL. He has a real shot to win the rushing title in back-to-back seasons.

For the second-straight week, Henry is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Honorable mention

Dallas Cowboys wide out Amari Cooper caught six passes for 112 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Washington Football Team.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two passes defended, three quarterback hits, and forced a fumble versus the Miami Dolphins.

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake found the end zone twice and totaled 93 yards from scrimmage in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Retin Obasohan had two solid games for Belgium at the EuroBasket qualifiers, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, and four rebounds.

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley

Sept. 23 - 29 Derrick Henry

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6 Amari Cooper

Oct. 7 - 13 Alexa Guarachi

Oct. 14 - 20 Derrick Henry

Oct. 21 - 27 Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3 Josh Jacobs

Nov. 4 - 11 Tua Tagovailoa

Nov. 12 - 18 Justin Thomas

Nov. 19 - 25 Derrick Henry