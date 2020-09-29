Derrick Henry is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

On Sunday, former University of Alabama running back Derrick Henry showed why the Tennessee Titans signed him to a four-year, $50 million extension this offseason as he carried the ball 26 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 31-30 comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

His two scores were both in the second half that helped Tennessee erase a 24-12 deficit. On the season, Henry now has 319 rushing yards on 82 carries, and five catches for 26 yards and two total touchdowns.

Honorable mention

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley continues to a hot start to his 2020 campaign as he caught five passes for 110 yards in a 30-26 loss against the Chicago Bears. That's three straight 100-plus yard games for him.

Dallas Cowboys wide out Amari Cooper hauled in nine receptions for 86 yards in a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen recorded nine tackles and one sack against the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs also had this incredible forced fumble:

Previous winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thompson

July 29 - Aug. 4: Justin Thomas

Aug. 5-11: Lee Hodges

Aug. 12-18 Matt Foster

Aug. 19 - 25 Jalen Hurts

Aug. 26 - Sept. 1: Spencer Turnbull

Sept. 2 - 8: Tommy Hunter

Sept. 9 - 15 Josh Jacobs

Sept. 16 - 22 Calvin Ridley