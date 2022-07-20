Despite Changes in Fame and Fortune, Will Anderson's Focus Remains on Leading Alabama

ATLANTA – From his Dior sneakers to his tailored suit, Will Anderson Jr. showed up to SEC Media Days looking like a million bucks. It’s fitting for a player whose earning potential could now be just as high.

After passing on the opportunity to cash in on NIL deals during his record-breaking sophomore season, Anderson is taking advantage of his growing notoriety this year. Tuesday, the reigning Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner revealed he is starting his own brand called Athlete 3.0 which helps players work with an advisory team to go over contracts.

“(It’s changed my life) a lot,” Anderson said of the money he’s made from his name, image and likeness. “It’s been able to help me and my family, and I feel like right now I put money aside for, of course, myself, but I really am doing NIL to help my family a lot. I don’t want my parents to have to be stressed and worried about how they’re going to get to my games, any of that stuff like that. So to be able to take care of all that and to help them out to make sure that they’re living well enough to balance everything out has been great.”

Tuesday, Nick Saban announced that Alabama players earned a combined $3 million in NIL Deals last year. That number would have likely been higher had Anderson not passed on his money-making opportunities.

Anderson explained his initial reluctance to NIL, stating it was overwhelming at first as he was learning some of the verbage and terminology when it came to deals last season. If he’s being honest, this newfound fame still feels a bit foreign as well.

This spring, Anderson admitted to hiding under his hoodie to avoid attention while walking through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during trips back home. Tuesday, the Hampton, Ga., native appeared to be right in his element under the SEC Media Days spotlight.

“I’m getting used to it,” Anderson said. “It’s something new. It’s a blessing though just to see all those people who have love for you in your craft and what you love to do, and they support you.”

Anderson is also more comfortable with his prominent role in the locker room. The junior joins Bryce Young as a returning team captain from last season and saw his leadership praised by Nick Saban on Tuesday. That wasn’t always the case as Anderson said that he initially felt like a “puppy” during his breakout freshman season in 2020.

“I think it grew once I got to my sophomore year and I had that more oomph about myself where I’m not being in the shadows, being more vocal,” Anderson explained. “I kind of feel like my teammates were like kind of waiting for me to do that type of thing. It was like, ‘Will, you’re finally using your voice now, you’re finally stepping out.’”

Anderson said he first started taking more of a leadership role following Alabama’s Week 3 trip to Florida last season. Safety Jordan Battle recalls noticing an increased vocal presence a month later during the game against Mississippi State, a week after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M.

“I think that’s when we gave him the nickname Terminator,” Battle said. “Ever since then, we ran with that. He’s been more vocal. When he talks, everybody listens. So as a leader and as a player on the field with the energy he brings to this team, it motivates us and we love it.”

Alabama isn’t the only one who loves Anderson's mix of talent and charisma. After leading the nation with 17.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss last season, the star edge rusher is widely projected to be a top-five pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

Anderson doesn’t appear to be slowing down either. Tuesday, he said he’s working on adding a few new pass rush moves to his repertoire. He’s also packed on seven pounds over the offseason, further filling out his massive 6-foot-4 frame at a whopping 250 pounds without losing any of his quickness off the line.

Tuesday, those gains tested the limits of the navy suit he originally bought after winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in December.

“I was surprised I could still fit in it,” Anderson said with a laugh. “I was a little nervous at first. I’m barely getting through it right now. I gained a little weight, but it’s been good.”

Things have indeed been good for Anderson, and chances are they are about to get better. However, he isn’t about to fill his head with thoughts of fame and fashion just yet. There’s still plenty of business left to do on the field.

“For me, I just want to show people that I’m a great leader,” Anderson said. “I love my teammates. I’m very supportive, always positive, you know, always have a big smile on my face, always energized and doing things the right way. Just leaving a great legacy at the University of Alabama.”