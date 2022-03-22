Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr. Not Hiding from High Expectations

The junior is looking to expand on last season's success as he leads the Crimson Tide's defense this year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s hard to blend into the crowd at 6-foot-4, 243 pounds. Becoming college football’s best defensive player doesn’t make it any easier.

Will Anderson Jr. is a more recognizable figure these days, and not just when he’s donning his No. 31 jersey on the football field. Following his rapid ascension into stardom the past two years, the Alabama edge rusher’s larger-than-life smile is now easily spotted by the public.

Whether he’s stepping out to pick up groceries or take in a movie, Anderson is likely to draw plenty of attention from the Crimson Tide faithful in Tuscaloosa. The Hampton, Ga., native can’t even hide amid the sea of faces inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during trips back home.

“I try to wear a hoodie now and just keep my head down and just roll me and my luggage onto the terminal area,” Anderson said with a laugh.

So far, the disappearing act hasn’t been much of a success.

“I think it just comes with what you do and you just have to roll with it,” Anderson said of the extra attention away from the field. “But for me, I don’t really much care for it.”

Anderson has also seen his presence grow inside Alabama’s locker room. He enters his junior year after being voted as one of the Crimson Tide’s permanent team captains last season. That role will only heighten this spring as the next crop of pass rushers study his every move while aiming to replicate his success early on in their respective college careers.

Unlike the off-field gawking from fans, Anderson embraces those extra sets of eyeballs as he looks to take on even more leadership responsibilities this season.

“I think that’s something that we really lacked last year, just really good, strong leadership,” Anderson said. “I think the leadership group this year, so far, we’ve done a really good job of getting everybody to be bought in to the standard and everything that’s going on here.”

Nick Saban praised Anderson's leadership several times last season, calling the outside linebacker an “overachiever” while crediting him for always striving to reach his full potential.

“I think what sets anybody apart is what’s your mindset?” Saban said in December. “How important is it to you? How are you willing to edit your behavior to accomplish the goals that you have? You’re gonna get out of it what you put into it. And Will is A+ in all those intangible areas.”

During his time at Alabama, Anderson has strived to pass on his work ethic through his actions during workouts and meetings. This spring, the rising junior is looking to add to that by increasing his vocal presence in the locker room.

“I think the biggest thing is to not be scared to say things to people,” Anderson said. “We’re all brothers, no matter how they take it. It’s all love at the end of the day so not being scared to step on people’s toes and being that vocal leader because people are going to respond to just how you deal with it, and what you say and how you say it.”

So far, so good.

Monday, quarterback Bryce Young listed Anderson as one of the team’s most vocal leaders this spring along with safety Jordan Battle and defensive tackle D.J. Dale. This year, that trio will help make up a veteran defense that features 11 players who started at least three games for Alabama last season.

Alabama led the nation with 57 sacks and 121 tackles for a loss last season. This year, the Crimson Tide returns 38 of those sacks and 84 of those tackles for a loss thanks in large part to Anderson, who led the nation in both categories (17.5 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss).

“I think we are capable of being better than we were last year,” Anderson said. “I think, starting towards the end we started to gel a little bit more but I think we just want to roll that over to the spring. I think that’s one of the biggest things, just keep gelling, keep working together, everybody playing together, everybody playing faster and physical.”

As for his own personal success, Anderson said he’s finally had a chance to step back and appreciate how special last season was. That being said, he plans on making his numbers even more noticeable this year.

“I have goals every year and those goals are going to be even bigger and better than the goals I set for myself last year,” Anderson said. Yeah, [last season’s success] hit me. It’s crazy to think about it, but I’m just focused on next season and getting ready for that season.”