Deuce Vaughn and The Other Guys: Players to Watch For On Kansas State's Offense

NEW ORLEANS — The Kansas State Wildcats are a smart, disciplined football team that doesn’t often beat themselves.

Strong defense and one of the top rushing offenses in the country has led the Wildcats (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) to a New Year’s Six bowl game for the first time. Kansas State already won the Big 12 championship and now it’s looking for more — a Sugar Bowl victory over No. 5 Alabama.

And it all starts with No. 22 — running back Deuce Vaughn.

Vaughn, a three-star recruit from Round Rock, Texas, wasn’t gifted with much size. Standing at just 5-foot-6 and 166 pounds, Vaughn had to work extremely hard to become one of college football’s top backs — and he did.

“I think we can’t really look at his size,” defensive lineman Byron Young said. “He’s a great player. He runs hard, he runs fast, he never stops his legs, he’s patient.”

A three-year contributor in Manhattan, Vaughn has 4,751 all-purpose yards and 42 total touchdowns in the last three seasons. After scoring 22 of those touchdowns in 2021-22, he has followed it up with another impressive season — totaling 1,803 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.

“We do all types of drills to help us make sure we keep the edge,” linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said. “That’s one thing we’ve really been working on. Setting the edge, running sideline to sideline.”

Vaughn runs behind a very good offensive line. Kansas State’s offensive front ranks 33rd in the country in sacks allowed, giving up just 1.46 sacks per game.

“I think the unsung hero on their team has to be the offensive line,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “Their offensive line is so physical up front that they create holes for [Vaughn] to see.”

Vaughn shoulders a lot of the offensive load for the Wildcats — but not all of it. Here are some other guys the Crimson Tide defense will need to keep its eye on.

Will Howard, QB

Howard wasn’t expected to be in this position. Kansas State picked up Adrian Martinez in the transfer portal from Nebraska. But after multiple injuries throughout the season to Martinez, Howard found himself in the starting role — and he has been incredible in relief.

Howard threw for 1,178 in his freshman year in 2020-2021. But after being put on the bench due to turnover troubles, he didn’t get another opportunity until two years later.

This season, Howard has 18 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. His best game of the season came against then-No. 9 Oklahoma State, leading the Wildcats to a 48-0 rout. He threw for 296 yards and four scores.

In his team’s biggest game of the season, Howard had three total touchdowns in Kansas State’s Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU.

Malik Knowles, WR

The Wildcats’ top wide receiver would be the leading pass catcher on the Crimson Tide. Knowles has 47 receptions for 719 yards, averaging 15.3 yards per catch. He only has two scores.

“[Knowles] can stretch the field,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “He’s athletic. They find ways to get him the football. [...] We’ve got to be really disciplined in the back end with our eye control. [We need to] make them drive the field. We can’t give up explosive plays.”

Phillip Brooks and Kade Warner, WRs

Kansas State’s other two wideouts have a combined nine touchdowns. Brooks is a little bit behind Knowles with 41 receptions and 543 yards.

Warner is the son of three-time Super Bowl-champion and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. He leads the Wildcats with five touchdowns.

“They have some electric receivers,” safety Jordan Battle said. “[Knowles] and [Brooks] are electric in the slot and on the outside as well. Just knowing that they’re versatile either inside or outside — we just know it’s gonna be a tough task. But I think we’re ready for that task.”

As a whole, Kansas State has the 30th-ranked offense in the country (33.2 ppg) in scoring and the 41st-ranked offense by total yardage (420.2 ypg).

It’s not the top offense Alabama has faced this season, but the Crimson Tide will still have its hands full with the crew from The Little Apple.

