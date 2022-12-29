Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 4

NEW ORLEANS — There are many things to do in the site of the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

New Orleans is a city known for its nightlife, food, drinks and strong culture. BamaCentral's Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham are in the middle of all of it — staying at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Canal St.

The writers have had it all on their plate this week, from fish to gumbo to red beans and rice.

Just across the street is the New Orleans Marriott, the current residence of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Just down the street is the famous Bourbon Street, jam-packed full with bars, restaurants, casinos, clubs and really anything else a person looking to party would enjoy.

And that's exactly what Blackwell, Hannon and Windham will do on Thursday night, as the media party will take place at the Bourbon Vieux.

But work comes before play.

Defensive coordinator Pete Golding and select players will speak to reporters at 3 p.m. CT.

BamaCentral will have all of your coverage throughout the rest of the week.

