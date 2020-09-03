DJ Dale Aims To Anchor the Crimson Tide's Defensive Line in 2020

The University of Alabama plans on getting back to its 'championship standard' on defense in 2020 with a healthy, re-loaded roster, and that task starts with the man in the middle of the trenches: DJ Dale.

Dale, a sophomore defensive tackle from the Birmingham area, started 10 games last season for the Crimson Tide, before suffering a lower leg injury against Mississippi State that sidelined him for the reminder of the year.

He spoke to the media via Zoom on Thursday afternoon about his recovery and what he sees from his position group in fall camp.

“My knees are great," Dale said. "We have a great staff. They did a real good job of making me comfortable and getting me back healthy. Yeah, it’s very exciting because I was out for a very long time.”



Dale registered 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 2019. He says the time away from the game has made him even better from a mental standpoint.

“Just from the mental aspect," Dale said. "Like for me being injured and stuff, I had to spend a lot more time in the film room and just being able to recognize formations and stuff like I feel like that will give me a better chance this year.”



Crimson Tide offensive guard Deonte Brown, who outweighs Dale by over 40 pounds, has seen his talent up close and personal, just 10 practices into fall camp.

"He is very hard to move," Surprisingly. Well, not surprisingly. But some people would be like, he’s kind of undersized. But he’s really not. He’s very stout in the run game. Just his football IQ is through the roof. He’s a great player.

Alabama's only coaching change in the offseason was defensive line coach Freddie Roach, and when Dale was asked about him, he couldn't help, but put on a big grin, talking about his new coach.

“Yeah, Freddie Roach, that’s my dog," Dale said. "He’s a great coach. We can talk to him about anything, football, life, whatever. He’s a great mentor, and I feel like we need him as a group.”

Defensive end LaBryan Ray missed 10 games last year, so Dale hasn't been on the field with him much in actual competition, but the sophomore nose guard says he'll be looking to him for leadership as fall camp progress and when the games finally arrive.

“Yeah, another guy who is a great leader," Dale said. "Yeah, just his knowledge and his IQ for the game is just outstanding. A lot of guys come to him. We depend on him to be a leader in our room.”

Dale's first start in a Crimson Tide jersey came against Duke in the season-opener a year ago, and as a true freshman then, he says he learned a great deal. He also has some advice for the newcomers who see the field earlier than expected in 2020.

“You are going against the best," Dale said. "Everyday at practice just prepare yourself, mentally and physically, because the competition is outstanding. It was very exciting. It was the first game and I had a great feeling. It was a thrill. I would just tell them to just be you. Learn the playbook, don’t overthink, and just be confident in themselves.”