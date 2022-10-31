Skip to main content

DJ Dale, Jaheim Oatis Expected to Return to Practice

Both players will be a game time decision after the week of practices, per Nick Saban.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will have two impactful defensive linemen back at practices this week.

Senior DJ Dale and freshman Jaheim Oatis are both slated to return to practice this week, head coach Nick Saban announced on Monday morning. While the two might be back in action, their status for this weekend's game at LSU is still to be determined.

"Yeah I think both guys are going to start back at practice this week," Saban said. "We'll kinda determine how they do during the course of the week and what their availability will be when the game comes."

Both Dale and Oatis were unavailable to play for the Crimson Tide in its 30-6 win over Mississippi State back on Oct. 22. Following the game, Saban announced both players as day-to-day and did not specify what injury each player had suffered.

With last Saturday marking Alabama's bye week, it appears that the break was enough time for both players to recover. So far this season, Dale has eight tackles and a pair of sacks this season. Oatis has recorded 20 tackles and one sack.

Last week, Saban announced that fellow defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe would likely be out for the season due to a neck injury. With his absence, having Dale and Oatis return to practice will give the team much-needed depth at the position.

Through the first four games of the season, Eboigbe recorded 11 tackles, including two for loss alongside two quarterback hurries. Hailing from Forest Park, Ga., Eboigbe played in 42 games across his four seasons with the Crimson Tide. In total, he registered 59 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks.

This story will be updated with video from Nick Saban's press conference.

