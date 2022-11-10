Dom Welch Doubtful for Alabama Basketball's Game vs Liberty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball graduate guard Dom Welch is listed as doubtful for Friday's game vs Liberty.

Welch was absent from the Crimson Tide's 75-54 win over the Longwood Lancers in the season opener on Monday with a lower leg injury. Alabama head coach Nate Oats confirmed the injury on Thursday afternoon.

"[He's] doubtful, to be honest with you," Oats said. "He's trying to get back in practice a little bit more but it was coming slow and we just want to make sure that take the time that he needs to fully heal because we need him fully healthy as quick as we can get him fully healthy. We don't want him partially healthy for a long time. We'd like to get him back fully healthy.

"Doubtful for this game, hopeful for next week but we'll see what he feels like tomorrow morning."

Welch spent his first four seasons at St. Bonaventure, where he played in 110 games and started 105. Welsh was a team captain and made 85-consecutive starts dating back to the final three games of his freshman season.

Welsh finished his career with the Bonnies with 1,198 points and finished third in program history with 257 3-pointers and 21st all-time in rebounding with 649. In the scoring category, Welsh finished 32nd in Bonnies history.

Welsh was also named to the NIT All-Tournament Team for the 2022 season.

Junior and graduate forwards Darius Miles and Noah Gurley were limited in Monday's game against the Lancers. Both were limited in practice the week prior, and Miles played seven minutes while Gurley played nine against Longwood. Both are slated to see increased minutes against the Flames this Friday, but no confirmation has been given from Oats.

