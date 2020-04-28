Was Drafting Henry Ruggs III the Right Move for the Raiders?

The fallout, and the questions stemming from the 2020 NFL Draft continue this week as the rest of nation settles back into its sports shutdown and watching a miniseries on Michael Jordan.

Among the hot topics of discussion include:

• What were the Eagles thinking when they drafted former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts at No. 53 overall?

• Did the Patriots make a mistake in not drafting a quarterback?

• The Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love situation is déjà vu in Green Bay.

Meanwhile, former Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has landed squarely in a debate out West, after being the 12th overall selection.

In the Point After, SI's Michael Rosenberg wonders if Raiders general manager Mike Mayock might know something other general managers don't when it comes to drafting.

In this year's draft the former analyst for the NFL Network, took Ruggs, who a lot of people presumed would be taken third from the pool of talented receivers that also included former teammate Jerry Jeudy.

Did Mayock make the right move? Only time will tell.

College Football

From around the SEC:

• Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of the NFL draft: "It's Like the SEC Draft With Two Other Teams in It"

• LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger talks about how the Tigers offense will look in 2020

• Florida's Dan Mullen discusses the benefits and challenges of virtual recruiting.

Meanwhile, Ross Dellenger has a look at how between Congress and the NCAA, athlete compensation is a battle far from over. The NCAA is expected to announce changes this week, to pave the way for athletes to earn compensation through their name, image and likeness. But the larger debate may be just getting started.

Pro Football

So how do those graphic designers swap the jerseys of draft picks, giving an immediate look at what the new players look like in their new uniforms?

The New York Giants posted a step by step guide on how to do it in Adobe Photoshop. They were also kind enough to use former Alabama Safety Xavier McKinney, who the Giants drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Note: The jersey number is for illustration purposes.

College basketball

You may have missed it the draft going on, but Wake Forest fired Danny Manning late last week.

SI's Pat Forde breaks down a few of the candidates that could be a fit in Winston-Salem.

In a very competitive ACC conference, it's an intriguing job and this offseason could prove interesting for the coaching search.

Surfing

Jack Roland Murphy first gained infamy in the 1960’s for his surfing prowess but that quickly turned into a life of crime. In an attempt to make more money he began working with some bandits in South Florida.

He was involved in the biggest jewel heist in American history, the 1964 burglary of the jewel collection of New York’s American Museum of Natural History.

The story only got worse when Murphy was implicated in a pair of murders, and he remembers it all.

SI contributor Brian Burnsed details the fascinating story of “Murph the Surf.”

Sports Illustrated

Did you notice?

• Could Steve Dalkowski throw a baseball harder than anybody? Maybe, but it doesn’t matter what the truth is.

• As the NBA plans to open team facilities, it must address the imbalance impacting players in states still shut down.

• MLB seems committed to having some sort of season this year.

The lighter side ...

• Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into Tennessee’s football stadium and stealing beer from the concession stands.

• The draft didn’t exactly go off without a hitch ...

• Yes, in some stadiums reporters have a difficult time getting around to try and do their jobs:

