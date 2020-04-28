In Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Alex Smith’s gruesome leg injury, a trip through one of England’s most famous soccer stadiums and more.

It’s a miracle he still has both legs

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is a longshot to play in the NFL this season, but after seeing what his body went through two years ago you understand why he’s grateful just to be able to walk.

Smith suffered one of the worst NFL injuries in recent memory when he was sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson in a game against the Texans in November 2018. It was a spiral and compound fracture of the right tibia and fibula.

It’s been a long, long road to recovery for Smith, who was hospitalized for a month after the leg became infected. There was a genuine fear that the leg may have to be amputated.

Smith’s rehab is the subject of a new installment of ESPN’s E:60, set to debut on Friday.

Included in the documentary is a photo of what Smith’s leg looked like after surgery to repair the break led to an infection. It’s truly grotesque. It’s so stomach-churning I won’t embed it here. I’ll link to it here, but be aware that if you click on this link you’ll see a man’s leg covered in black pustules.

The prevailing reaction after Smith said he was nearly forced to have the leg amputated and that he was “lucky to be alive” was disbelief. I know that’s what I felt. We know football is a dangerous game but aside from injuries involving the head and spine, we rarely consider the possibility that an on-field injury could be life-altering. Seeing Smith’s leg and hearing that he went into sepsis as a result of the infection spreading to his blood really puts things in perspective.

And yet, Smith fully intends to return to the field. If he does, it’ll be a truly unbelievable achievement.

The best of SI

Could Steve Dalkowski throw a baseball harder than anybody? Maybe, but it doesn’t matter what the truth is. ... Super Bowl-winning Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his medical degree to good use helping fight the pandemic. ... The 2020 NFL draft just ended but we already have a 2021 mock draft. ... As the NBA plans to open team facilities, it must address the imbalance impacting players in states still shut down.

Around the sports world

Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into Tennessee’s football stadium and stealing beer from the concession stands. ... MLB seems committed to having some sort of season this year. ... Matt Taven says he and a few other pro wrestlers went to the zoo owned by Tiger King subject Joe Exotic and were accused of being spies for Joe’s nemesis Carole Baskin.

Not sports

Somebody decided to invest $1,000 and make the No. 2 grossing film in the United States. ... Belgians are being encouraged to eat more fries because of a potato surplus. ... People in Sweden are getting tattoos of a prominent epidemiologist. ... A man in Tennessee broke into a house while wearing a gorilla costume and told the cops he thought he was in a different house.

