Dylan Moses Gives Timetable for Announcing Draft Plans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama junior linebacker Dylan Moses made a social media post about when he's going to announce whether he's coming back for his final year of eligibility.

During a late-night Q & A session with fans, Moses posted on his Instagram account that it'll be after the Crimson Tide's bowl game.

Alabama faces Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1.

Moses has missed the entire season due to a major knee injury suffered during fall camp.

Last season he was credited with a team-high 86 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while adding one pass breakup, a forced fumble and one quarterback pressure.

Consequently, he was named a second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, second-team All-SEC by league coaches and a finalist for the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker.