Dylan Moses Gives Timetable for Announcing Draft Plans

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama junior linebacker Dylan Moses made a social media post about when he's going to announce whether he's coming back for his final year of eligibility. 

During a late-night Q&A session with fans, Moses posted on his Instagram account that it'll be after the Crimson Tide's bowl game. 

Alabama faces Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 1. 

Dylan Moses on Instagram

Moses has missed the entire season due to a major knee injury suffered during fall camp. 

Last season he was credited with a team-high 86 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, while adding one pass breakup, a forced fumble and one quarterback pressure. 

Consequently, he was named a second-team All-America by the Walter Camp Foundation, second-team All-SEC by league coaches and a finalist for the Butkus Award for the nation's top linebacker. 

Whatever his decision becomes, wish the very best in his future.

Christopher Walsh
Christopher Walsh

Editor

Just as a reminder, we reported a while ago which way we thought he was leaning: https://www.si.com/college/alabama/bamacentral/clark-story-nfl-draft-returning-players

2020 Tide football team may be deeper than expected
2020 Tide football team may be deeper than expected
More juniors are considering returning than first expected
www.si.com

BamaCentral

