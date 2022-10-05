Why 8 Tackles by Jahiem Oatis at Arkansas Stood Out So Much: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding tried to warn everyone.

He wasn't even asked about Jahiem Oatis during his lone press conference of the regular season, during Alabama's media day back in early August. All someone had to do was mention the interior defensive line and he went on talk about DJ Dale, Byron Young, Jamil Burroughs and then the true freshman.

"Jahiem has got a lot more wiggle than you guys think he’s got," Golding said. "So he’s a guy internally that if you leave one guy on him, good luck. But we’ll package that."

He's done more than that as Oatis has proven to be one of those guys who is already too good not to play. He's started the last three games and already amassed 15 tackles including 1.5 for a loss.

He had eight tackles and his first sack last week at Arkansas, which wasn't just impressive due to the number, but also the opponent.

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but here's how that compares with some of Alabama's recent defensive linemen, including the three second-round selections in the past three NFL drafts:

Phidarian Mathis: Last season had 53 tackles, including 12 for a loss and nine sacks. The Louisiana's career best was nine tackles as a senior against LSU in 2021, including 1.5 for a loss and sack. It was the only time he had eight or more tackles.

Christian Barmore: His final season was as a sophomore, when he recorded 37 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high eight sacks to rank second, and in the SEC. He had five tackles in each of his last three games as a sophomore in 2020, against Florida in the SEC Championship Game, Notre Dame and Ohio State, when he was the Defensive Most Valuable Player of the CFP National Championship Game.

Raekwon Davis: When Alabama landed Oatis as commitment, the player Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. compared him to was Davis. As a freshman, Davis saw time in seven games, recording four tackles including one sack. The stayed through his senior year, but posted his best numbers as a sophomore with 69 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 8.5 sacks. His career-best for tackles was nine against LSU in 2017.

As for Alabama's recent first-round draft pick at the position, No. 3 in 2019 ...

Quinnen Williams: He redshirted his first season, and then had 20 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2017. As a sophomore All-American, Williams had 70 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for loss that ranked second in the SEC and in the top 10 nationally, and seven sacks. Only once did have more than eight tackles in a game, 10 against LSU in 2018, when he tied his career-high with 3.5 tackles for loss.

Those are high benchmarks, but it helps put into perspective just how impressive Oatis' numbers were last week.

The really scary thing (in a good way) is that when he arrived in Tuscaloosa as an early enrollee in January, Oatis tipped the scales at 416 pounds. he's been playing at a listed weight of 348.

