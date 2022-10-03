Skip to main content

Bryce Young's Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren't Obvious: All Things CW

Not only did the shoulder of the Crimson Tide's quarterback take a hit, but so did the development of Alabama's young receivers.

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M. 

This is ...

Take one  

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban being vague about quarterback Bryce Young's status was predictable on Monday for a variety of reasons, including that he doesn't want to tip off Texas A&M about what to expect. 

It's due to numerous reasons including the nature of the shoulder sprain, Saban being coy with nearly everyone's injuries this season, and, well, all's fair in love and SEC football. The more Texas A&M has to prepare for Jalen Milroe, and now has to somewhat, the less it can focus on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.  

However, Young's injury impacts Alabama beyond his ability to throw a football.   

Arkansas was a significant barometer regarding the Crimson Tide's status and growth, not only because it was the fist SEC road game, but the Razorbacks were the first division opponent faced in 2021 — i.e. a team Alabama faces every season.  

Plus, Sam Pittman's squad is pretty darn good despite having fallen out of the AP Top 25. 

Granted, last year's game came later in the season, the Saturday before facing Auburn, so the Crimson Tide was almost two months more into its development, which can be a lifetime in this sport. 

But it was the same coaches, the same quarterbacks, same schemes, with very different personnel, especially for the Alabama offense.  

Saban came off the field after the 42-35 victory last year and said "We left a lot of points on the board" after Young was 31-for-40, 77.5 percent, and had five touchdowns. His 559 passing yards were the second-most in SEC history (Mississippi State's K.J. Costello, 623 yards against LSU in 2020). He shattered the Crimson Tide mark of 484 set by Scott Hunter against Auburn in 1969.

Jameson Williams eight catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns, including one for 79 yards. John Metchie III also gained 173 yards on 10 catches with a touchdown. 

One has to wonder if Arkansas got exposed by Alabama. The Razorbacks went on to beat Missouri and Penn State in the Outback Bowl, but the secondary has been porous this season. 

The Razorbacks were ranked 41st in the nation in pass defense last year when Young lit it up and really started his Heisman Trophy run. Coming into Saturday, Arkansas was 126th in pass defense, which is a little misleading as they're 83rd in pass-efficiency defense.

Young was carving up the Razorbacks, again, before he got hurt. The numbers (7-for-13)  didn't truly show it because for every big gain there seemed to be a corresponding play in which things didn't click.   

On the interception, the receiver was pulled off his route, and then tipped the ball to the defender. Dropped passes. You get the idea. Young had the Razorbacks on their heels, yet the passing game still only had about a 50-50 success rate.  

Normally, Monday's practice would have been spent cleaning up those mistakes, not just mentally, but physically. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How does a passing game do that and improve? Usually it's with reps, and going through it again, and again, and again, and doing the play to the point that the receivers don't have to think about what they're doing. 

It takes the quarterback throwing the receivers the ball. 

Young is considered day-to-day. Mental reps? No problem. Physical ones? We don't know. Saban hinted that the quarterback wouldn't throw Monday, although it was a good sign during the game that Young did a fist pump off that shoulder in celebration when a teammate scored a touchdown.

Alabama's leading receiver at Arkansas, Kobe Prentice, is a true freshman. Second in yards gained, Isaiah Bond, also a freshman. Sophomore Ja'Corey Brooks, who set career marks against Vanderbilt last week, didn't have a reception against the Razorbacks. Neither did tight end Cameron Latu (although both were targeted). 

Junior Traeshon Holden got drilled a couple of times running routes over the middle. Coming off an injury, sophomore JoJo Earle played his first game of the season. Transfer Jermaine Burton is fifth in team receiving while Tyler Harrell has yet to play. 

True freshman Aaron Anderson remains out as well.

So who's going to throw a ball over and over to them this week? 

Practices are closed and Saban isn't going to tell us, which is his prerogative. He did say on Saturday that Young could have returned to the game, but didn't have the same zip on the ball, which indicates an injury that needs rest. 

So how much does Alabama scale back his throwing? Not just for Texas A&M, but Tennessee and Mississippi State before shutting him down during the bye week?

The quote by Saban from his postgame press conference that got the most attention came from when he was asked about the offensive approach in regards to Young's injury. 

“I don’t know, I was gonna call Jimbo [Fisher] afterwards and tell him exactly what we would do," he said, and then echoed the comment on Monday. 

But then Saban talked about the thing that may have been his biggest concern, what if Young can't really practice? That will affect both the game preparation for Texas A&M and the development of the receivers, and offense as a whole.

Look at this quote from Saban with the the part about how Young should have thrown the ball away taken out:

“You guys just see him throw the ball. He got us in the right protection every time so we could block their blitzes, which was critical ... He does a really good job of reading coverages, [is] accurate with the ball. If we get people open, he’ll get it to the right guy.”

Even if Young doesn't miss any playing time, some damage was was done to the 2022 Crimson Tide. 

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW appears every week on BamaCentral.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Much Does Jalen Milroe Change Alabama's Offense?

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

For Jahmyr Gibbs, the Running Game is Both Mental and Physical

By Mason Smith
Alabama defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) leaves the field as Texas A&M fans storm the field after a game-winning field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: "Nobody Would Listen" to Rat Poison Warnings Before Last Year's Texas A&M Game

By Katie Windham
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin acknowledges the crowed after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Missouri Tigers 17-14.
All Things Bama

Evaluating the College Football Coaching Landscape: Three-And-Out

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young Listed as Day-to-Day Following Shoulder Injury, Per Nick Saban

By Joey Blackwell
Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) is stopped by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) and defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama/Tennessee Kickoff Time, Network Announced

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban Said on Monday of Texas A&M Week

By Katie Windham
100122_MFB_GibbsJa_Arkansas _KG7231
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaching Staff Names Eight Players of the Week Following Win at Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell