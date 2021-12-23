Eli Ricks Already with Crimson Tide, Reveals New Number With New Team

The talented transfer from LSU will sport the jersey number that a lot of Tigers fans will recognize.

Eli Ricks, who has transferred to Alabama to continue his college football career, unveiled his jersey number on Wednesday. It's a familiar one for LSU fans as well, No. 7.

That's the number worn by cornerbacks Tyrann Mathieu, Patrick Peterson, Grant Delpit and Derek Singley Jr., and started becoming a tradition, especially in the secondary. Running back Leonard Fournette also wore it on offense.

Ricks wore No. 1 at LSU.

Alabama already has two players who wear No. 7, but neither on defense: quarterback Braxton Barker and wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks.

Probably the most famous Crimson Tide players to sport the number were Barker's father Jay, a quarterback from 1991-94, and defensive back Kevin Jackson (1995-96).

Ricks is already in Tuscaloosa and enrolled, making him eligible to participate in Alabama's bowl practices on campus. His wearing a black jersey in a social-media post likely means that he's considered a no-contact player.

Quarterback Ty Simpson, who enrolled after Early Signing Day on Dec. 15, has also been practicing with the Crimson Tide.

Ricks was rated as one of the top defensive backs in the nation entering the 2021 season, but spent a good part of it injured due to a shoulder injury. He appeared in six games, totaling 11 tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

The previous season, as a freshman, he played in eight games and had 20 tackles, five pass deflections and four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

Ricks was a teammate of Crimson Tide starting quarterback Bryce Young at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, California, for three seasons before transferring to IMG Academy.

Alabama wrapped up on-campus practices for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Cincinnati on Wednesday. The team will travel to Dallas on Sunday, to play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.