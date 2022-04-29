Evan Neal First Alabama Player Selected at 2022 NFL Draft

Neal was selected as the No. 7 overall pick in the First Round by the New York Giants.

Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was the first Crimson Tide athlete off the board at Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft. Neal was selected as the No. 7 overall pick by the New York Giants.

Neal’s selection marks the 14th straight year Alabama has produced a first-round pick, tying Miami’s record set from 1995 through 2008.

Throughout his three years at Alabama, Neal quickly became not only one of the most dependable offensive linemen in recent memory but also one of its most versatile. Neal played left guard during his freshman season in 2019, but was then switched over to right tackle for his sophomore season. In his third and final season, the 6-foot-7, 337-pound lineman was the Crimson Tide's starter at left tackle.

Neal started 40 games over his three years at Alabama and was selected as one of the team's permanent captains for his 2021 campaign. He was honored as a consensus All-American by the AFCA, FWAA, The Sporting News and Walter Camp and also picked up first-team honors from CBS Sports, ESPN and USA Today.

Neal was also selected as a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

BamaCentral Analysis:

Neal wasn’t the first pick of the draft or even the first tackle off the board. However, the Alabama tackle should fit in nicely in his new home. The New York Giants already have a left tackle in Andrew Thomas, meaning Neal will probably start his career on the opposite side of the line. That shouldn’t be a problem as he served as Alabama’s starting right tackle during its title-winning season in 2020.

Hours before the draft, the Giants announced that they will not be exercising the fifth-year option in Daniel Jones’ contract. The quarterback should have the opportunity to prove himself this season with Neal providing some extra protection.

Here's a full evaluation of Neal, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible:

Evan Neal - Alabama Crimson Tide

One-Liners:

Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size. Has to improve his technique and could be one of the best in the league at his position.

Pros:

A huge two-year starter at left guard and right tackle. Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level. His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. Competitive player who runs downfield and wants to dominate every opponent.

Cons:

Still raw with his technique. Waist bends and plays too far over his toes making him susceptible to getting pulled. His aggressiveness causes him to end up on the ground frequently. Neal has to be more patient in pass protection when setting vertically. Shoots his hands way too quickly when rushers are not in range yet. He is not quick enough with his power step to shut down counters reliably. Can struggle with his eyes and timing when climbing to the second level. Neal is not always able to use his functional strength as he does not play with consistent leverage due to him leaning.

Summary:

Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique.