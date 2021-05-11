NFL Draft Profile: Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama Crimson Tide

#73

Pos: OT

Ht: 6065

Wt: 360

DOB: 9/19/01

Eligible: 2022

Okeechobee, FL

IMG Academy

Evan Neal

Alabama Crimson Tide

Pros:

A huge two-year starter at left guard and right tackle. Neal has rare athleticism for his size, possessing quick feet and lower body flexibility to get out of his stance and work to the second level. His length is great and once he lands his hands, he is able to latch on, move his feet and control opponents. He is great when jump setting, as he gets to be more aggressive and shoot his hands immediately. Neal creates movement in the run game, displaying pop in his hands and strong leg drive to open up holes. He has the feet and power to down block as well as the athleticism to pull. At the second level, he finishes blocks, putting linebackers on the ground. Competitive player who runs downfield and wants to dominate every opponent.

Cons:

Still raw with his technique. Waist bends and plays too far over his toes making him susceptible to getting pulled. His aggressiveness causes him to end up on the ground frequently. Neal has to be more patient in pass protection when setting vertically. Shoots his hands way too quickly when rushers are not in range yet. He is not quick enough with his power step to shut down counters reliably. Can struggle with his eyes and timing when climbing to the second level. Neal is not always able to use his functional strength as he does not play with consistent leverage due to him leaning.

Summary:

Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique.

Background:

Elite offensive line prospect who was a consensus five-star recruit. Has started at left guard and right tackle for the Tide. Was named to ESPN’s Freshman All-America team.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size. Has to improve his technique and could be one of the best in the league at his position.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.8/9.2