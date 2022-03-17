Skip to main content

Everything Alabama Basketball Said About Facing Notre Dame

Crimson Tide ready to face fellow football powerhouse in the West Regional of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

• The press conference has started. We'll be posting frequent updates, including a full transcript and video. 

Live updates: 

Jaden Shackleford: “I don't think we have too much to prove. I think it comes with how your season went. We're going out there with a fresh mindset."

Jahvon Quinerly asked about New Jersey high school basketball. It helped make me the player I am and gave me that toughness. I miss being home, although I'm happy where I am today. Said he knows everyone on Rutgers. He watched the game against Notre Dame. "It was crazy."

Shackelford: It means the world to me to play before home-state fans. 

What did you learn from Sweet 16 last year: Quinerly says free throws are big, and we've been getting better at that. But this is a game of runs, and we have to able to answer. 

Quinerly gets a question about his time at Arizona and if he wonders 'What if' as the Wildcats are a No. 1 seed. Says he still has family there so he's still in the loop, but otherwise hasn't been following them. 

Press conference is short for the players. Oats coming up. 

Nate Oats

Excited to be here. Great city to play in. Exciting to be back in the tournament, and not in a bubble. We're enjoying the weather. 

We're ready to get the thing tipped off tomorrow. 

On strength of schedule: I hope it pays off now. It certainly paid off to help us get in the tournament. It wasn't by accident. 

We're certainly battle-tested. 

On Notre Dame: They're a really good team. They beat Rutgers and Rutgers is tough. They don't turn the ball over. We do have to try and make them uncomfortable. If we get too aggressive they make you pay. They don't foul much. They force you into long twos. Can we get to the rim? Can we get threes off. 

They go seven deep. Hopefully we can get into their depth a little bit. 

On teams saying they're eager to play Alabama (Pippen at Vanderbilt, etc.): Everyone can't wait to play the next game in March. We still have to go out and play the game the right way. 

On Quinerly: When he's going well he's as good as any point guard in the country. Has been getting locked in the past few weeks. He kind of makes us go. He makes a lot of offense for a lot of players. 

On offense, we don't need home runs. We're going to hit a bunch of singles. 

If did some of the simple things better would have beaten Vanderbilt and LSU. It's more than playing hard at this level. Fouling is not smart basketball. We have to be smarter. We've simplified things a little. Let's have some fun while doing it. 

Oats finished up with "Roll Tide."

Photos from Alabama's Practice Tuesday

