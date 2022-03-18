Everything Alabama Basketball Said After Losing to Notre Dame

Q. Overall, where did you see the buy-in from this team throughout the course of the year?

COACH OATS: That's a good question. I thought at times it was as good as it was the year before. I thought maybe we handled adversity a little -- not quite as well. Sometimes shots weren't going in. I thought effort waned a little bit here and there.

I think our maturity wasn't quite maybe what the year before was, to be honest with you, just to be able to handle some adversity. I thought guys wanted to do well. I thought they were great teammates. They were a good group to be around. I thought that they bought into being good teammates.

Just the understanding of what it takes to win at this level -- again, they talk about trying to get old, stay old -- we had a lot of young inexperienced guys. Look at what we had tonight. JD plays 36 minutes. He's a freshman. Keon Ellis is in his second year of Division I basketball. We didn't have a senior that played four years for us. Noah Gurley transferred from a mid-major, first-year in high major basketball. We had a lot of guys that were not -- Charles Bediako started for us as a freshman.

So the buy-in was there for most of them most of the time. We definitely didn't have the experience Notre Dame had with their guys that have played a lot of games. Just maturity, experience, those things go a long ways.

Herb Jones is showing how good he was last year in the NBA this year. Primo is playing well. Petty was pretty good. You think of those guys, (indiscernible) earns a fifth year senior. Reese, Petty, Herb are all seniors. Primo is a really good player. You lose those five guys and you don't have seniors that have been in the program for that long to step up -- I don't think buy-in was necessarily an issue as much as maturity and experience were.

Q. When you're coaching a team through a roller coaster season like this, what are some things you learned or you take away from the season moving forward as a coach?

COACH OATS: That's a good question. I think every little thing matters. You know that as a coach, but sometimes when you win -- it's a lot easier to teach after a loss. We've got to figure out better ways to teach. Sometimes shooting masks a lot of sins. And those sins don't get fixed because you won the game and you don't think they're that big a deal.

I think managing guys' mental state, if you will, through wins is really important. Like, you've got to be able to convince them that we've got to change and get better, even though we won. Sometimes through losses you've got to be a little more positive.

We did certain things well. We just missed shots. Keep up. But I'm still a little frustrated. We ended up as a 6 seed. With the wins we had, if we would have won the games we lost that we should have won, we would have probably been a 3 seed, maybe, 2, 3 seed somewhere.

If you're a 2, 3 seed, you're not playing Notre Dame in the first round. Our loss at Missouri, Georgia, some of those other losses that we were definitely the better team then, those come back to haunt you at the end, and they did that this year.

Maybe we could withstand Quinerly going down if we had been a 3 seed today and played a 14 seed instead of having to play a Notre Dame that is really experienced like we did.

We've got to do a better job keeping our guys engaged after big wins. With the effort they need to continue to win like that, even if our shots aren't dropping or whatever it is. You learn a lot every year as a coach. We've certainly learned a lot as coaches this year too.