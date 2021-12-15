Everything Nick Saban Said Following Early Signing Day

The head coach of the Crimson Tide is expected to address Tuesday's signees as well as his team's ongoing preparations for No. 4 Cincinnati.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As is custom on Early Signing Day, Alabama coach Nick Saban is slated to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon in a press conference. The press conference is slated to being at 4 p.m. CT.

So far, Tuesday has seen a total of 22 Alabama commits sign their National Letters of Intent, making it official that they will play football for the Crimson Tide in 2022. You can find a full list of Alabama's early 2022 signees by visiting BamaCentral's Early Signing Day Tracker, as the Crimson Tide is expected to add at least one or two more names to its roster by day's end.

Saban is expected to address his thoughts on this December's signing class as well as talk about individual players for the first time. Additionally, Saban will likely answer one or two questions concerning his team's ongoing preparations for its College Football Playoff Semifinal game vs No. 4 Cincinnati.

This story will be refreshed with live updates throughout Saban's Wednesday night press conference and will feature a full transcripts once it is made available.

"He got a great player and that's good for his program," Saban said of Deion Sanders flipping top CB recruit Travis Hunter to join him at Jackson State, an FCS school.

"I think a lot of players now gear their process towards an early signing decision," Saban said on Early Signing Day.

"The dynamics of recruiting have changed," Saban said on NIL.

Ty Simpson has indicated that he's interesting in coming to help in bowl practices, according to Saban.

"The guy's an outstanding football player," Saban said about Jeremiah Alexander.

"He certainly has a lot of talent and ability," Saban said of QB signee Ty Simpson.

"The focus has to be on development," Saban said. Saban said that college should be seen as a destination, not a direction. Said that it should be a means to develop skills outside of football.

Saban led off the conference expressing his excitement for the 22 signees he and his recruiting staff have received NLIs from today. He said he is expecting 1-2 more players by the end of the day.