December 15, 2021
Early Signing Day Tracker: Alabama Football's Class of 2022 Signees
Among the chaos, here's a compiled list of who's coming to Alabama from the class of 2022.
Among the chaos, here's a compiled list of who's coming to Alabama from the class of 2022.

In recent years, National Early Signing Day has become when college football's premiere programs do most of their work to lock in the signing class. It provides the opportunity for players to enroll early and begin being developed, giving the newcomers a full spring training to get acclimated. 

For the class of 2022, that day is upon us. 

Last year, Alabama signed the bulk of its 2021 class in the Early Signing Period, as has become the norm. With the college football coaching carousel slowing its spin, recruits are zeroing in on where they want to spend their college careers. Each school has made their pitch, and now the eyes turn to the decisions of the talented high schoolers who are prepared to take their athletic and academic talents to the next level.

Heading into the Early Signing Period, Alabama sits at the top of the SI All-American recruiting rankings with its 21 verbal commitments. Those players will likely confirm their commitments by signing their National Letter of Intent to play for the Crimson Tide. Plus, Alabama will have some recruits making their decision and signing on the same day.

There are storylines with each signing, as the student athletes know that the spotlight belongs to them. 

So, check back here to keep up with which players sign to join the Crimson Tide effort, and get to know the future stars of the Alabama program. Signings will begin for some at 9 a.m. CT Wednesday morning. 

List will be updated throughout the Early Signing Period 

Compiled list of Alabama football's class of 2022 signees: 

2022 Gang
