Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Wednesday evening, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters one final time as the Crimson Tide gear up for its trip to face No. 6 Tennessee.

The Volunteers have amassed a 5-0 record to start the season, while the Crimson Tide is sitting at 6-0. The last time that the two programs faced each other with undefeated records was all the way back in 1989, with the last time the two teams being ranked in the top 10 when meeting being back in 2016.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout Saban's press conference. Video as well as a full transcript will be added soon after the conference's conclusion.

Saban's press conference is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT

