Everything Notre Dame Basketball Said After Beating Alabama

Q. Today felt a lot like 2015 and 2016 as far as even the other night at Rutgers. What is it about postseason basketball, when you guys get on a run the way you do, that just agrees with Notre Dame. This was, again, a must-see-TV game for your program?

COACH BREY: I think we play the right way. We share it. And we play with a free mind. And it's a group that has complete ownership of itself. I use Cormac as his leadership, but Dane, Prentiss, Nate, Paul now. When you can get a group to take ownership of itself, you're 80 percent of the way there.

And these guys really had ownership by late January. And then they talk about what they want to do and they sell my stuff when I'm not around. That's the ultimate dynamic as the leader. It doesn't always happen. But with special teams they have complete ownership. Every team in this tournament had ownership of itself and leadership.

And as a coach, don't screw it up. Don't overcoach them. Cormac Ryan grabbed me in Brooklyn, we were walking into a press conference after Virginia Tech beat us, came up put his arm around me, he said, Coach, be all over our ass tomorrow in practice. I said, message taken. Thank you.

And so leadership -- and they have ownership. It's a neat group that way.

Q. You mentioned Prentiss. 79 minutes in the past 48 hours in two time zones, he's turned the ball over once. Which message is taken from that?

COACH BREY: When he rotated into the role of just delivering and not worry about hunting it, we came back around and put him in the starting lineup against Western Michigan, and him and Blake starting out together, and he understood the weapons he has, that's when we really became the group. He just knew I got some weapons around me and I'll worry about my shot and my scoring later. And it's just been fabulous how he -- that's an amazing stat.

And we really harp on taking care of the ball. I actually have a sign in the locker room: Don't skip class; don't throw the ball away; you and I will get along just fine. There's a picture of me. And really that's our team meeting. That's all I say in the team meeting. He has lived that -- taking care of that ball.

Q. You come into these matchups people say this is going to be a tough matchup again for Notre Dame. Coming into this game against Texas Tech, that's what people are saying again. How do you prepare for Texas Tech?

COACH BREY: I've watched them during the year. You watch them a bunch. But I wanted to go out and just peek in and see them on eye level. Woohoo, do they have some bodies, baby.

No different than what we dealt with in the Big East all those years -- Florida State, Rutgers, these guys. They'll come after us, be all over us. They're a great defensive team. I guess I have to watch some film, huh? Maybe a half. I'll watch a half (chuckling).

Q. When Cormac committed to Stanford, you were one of his finalists. When you lose out on a kid like that then he goes in the portal, what's your kind of take on going back to a kid who passed on you the first time?

COACH BREY: No, I have a short memory. If the dude can help us win, man, my feelings aren't hurt. I'll date you again. And I'll pay for everything, baby. I know he's a good player.

Now, in fairness, he shouldn't have come to us as a freshman. We were too crowded on the perimeter because Pflueger and Gibbs were still there. And the year he sat out they were seniors, and the timing was perfect, really.

But you think back -- this is the portal stuff. So I'm somewhere -- one of my assistant texts "Cormac is in the portal." I still have his contact in my cell phone. I called him. He was shocked, almost, like, I just went into the portal ten minutes ago. I said, I know. Nothing's changed, man. Timing's perfect. When can you come visit?

And I'm not going to talk to you about academics. It's about basketball now. You were at a good school. You're coming to a good school. You'll figure all that out.

And so I have a short memory, if he can help us. Even if you break up with me, I may still come back. (Chuckling).