Everything Pete Golding and Alabama's Defense Said on Thursday of Sugar Bowl Week

NEW ORLEANS — Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding and five players met with reporters on Thursday ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

After Golding spoke on the main stage, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Henry To'oTo'o, defensive lineman Byron Young and defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry fielded questions. Here is everything they said as they continue preparations for the Sugar Bowl:

Transcript - Alabama Defense - December 29, 2022

Alabama OC Pete Golding

Opening Statement

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Obviously, half of our team, we're excited to be back in New Orleans. The last time we were here was the '17, which was a good outcome. Being from Louisiana or growing up, obviously a big fan of the Sugar Bowl. It's always been a really good bowl.



They have done an outstanding job this week, entertaining our players. It's a great venue. We are excited about playing a really good Kansas State team, very talented offense. They do a really good job schematically.



So we will have our work cut out for us. But we are really excited to be back in New Orleans.



Q. Your coaching background before you got to Alabama, a lot of small schools, Delta State, those places. In those experiences, did you come across a lot of super small backs that maybe remind you of Deuce Vaughn? Maybe not of his overall talent but just that stature of guy?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: I think whether you are a Division II level, 1 AA, or mid major, the skill positions aren't that much different. It's just the size of the skill positions.



You go up against a lot of good backs. But to your point, at the smaller level, they are normally a little shorter. They are kind of like Deuce. He's the [Darren] Sproles type. He's special with the ball in his hands. He reached top end speed very quickly.



But, again, he's one of the top receivers as well. So it becomes a matchup issue of who he's on. And so to be able to stop the run, you can't put a DB on this cat all game because he's in the box and running gap schemes and everything else.



So covering him out of the backfield is going to be a challenge. But tackle him in the space. We've seen some backs, but I think he's probably one of the better backs we have seen this year, for sure.



Q. We haven't talked to you since August. How would you assess your performance as a coach, play caller this season?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Obviously, every day, every week, you're trying to look back and what can we do better? How can I improve as a position coach, as a coordinator, and as a person? So you're always continuing to look to improve.





Obviously, after the season is over, you go back from the evaluation standpoint and assess everything and what needs to be tweaked and what we need to change and how we need to do it better and who do we need to go talk to to do some things better.



Obviously, I think every day, I try to improve on the previous day. And look at it and evaluate it and see how can we do it better, and then try to coach the hell out of it.



Q. What's it like being Nick Saban's defensive coordinator for four years? How does one last in the job that long? What kind of boss is he?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: He's a great boss. Obviously, people look at it. It's black and white, you know? Just like for our players, there's an expectation of your position. But it's very black and while, and it's detailed out what the expectations are. You go to work every day, and you try to achieve it.



But at least you know there's no gray. There's jobs out there to where you really don't know; you're not really being told how to do it. You don't know whether you are doing it right or wrong. You know here. So you hear it every day.



But it's awesome just being around the greatest coach of all time, day to day and all day and learning from him, not only defense, but how to manage a team, how to manage people. So it's been a really good experience for me.



Q. You've come along in the game and grown up during this time of offensive explosion evolution, where teams are spreading you out, they're going paced, they're not subbing, they're not allowing you to sub. When you self scout, do you ever look back sometimes and think maybe Alabama's defense is too complex?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: I think we're always looking at how can you simplify things, but I think offenses do a good job of using the horizontal space in the field and still stretching you vertically with the RPOs, using all 11 guys, especially this team, using the quarterback. It is challenging from that standpoint.



But, also, as a coach, you want your guys to be in the best position possible based on what they're doing. And so there's always that fine line of being too simple, right?



And then they're going to go check with me, and then everybody in the building knows what you are in, and they got a matchup and they're going to win that matchup. To being too complex and motions and shifts and multiple calls within one, you end up not being on the same page. If you get a bust, it doesn't matter. The call didn't matter.



So I think, yeah, obviously simplifying things, especially with young players, but I think offensive now, they're so multiple. But based on formation, you kind of know what you're going to get. So you try to pare it down and help your kids out so they can work that throughout the week.



Absolutely, we're always looking for a way to make it easier, while still not giving away what we're doing and being too simple.



Q. In coaching young linebackers, what have you seen in Jihaad Campbell grasping the playbook and just playing fast as a young linebacker?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Yeah, Jihaad was an outside linebacker in high school. So that transition from outside to inside is hard, because obviously, as an outside piece, you are not reading, diagnosing the box. You don't have keys, and you don't have a run and pass responsibility.



Obviously, the spring and the summer was big for him. Coach [Nick Saban] and I were talking about this this morning. One great thing about these bowl games is these kids get 11 extra practices. I think Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy, those two freshmen linebackers, have really taken advantage of these extra 11 practices.



I think he's become more comfortable in the position. I think he's trained his eyes this season so he can trust them. Athletic ability has never been the issue. He's got really good twitch. He's got really good pass rush ability, having been an outside backer in high school.



He's starting to learn and be able to read and diagnose the box, and motion and flashers and things like that aren't affecting him as much. He's taking a big step. We expect big things from his future.



Q. Alabama's defense has kind of developed a reputation that precedes it over the past decade and a half. When you are constantly facing opponents that are bringing their A game because they are playing Alabama, how does that make your job more difficult as a defensive coordinator?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: I think the biggest difference, probably, have been in Alabama and other places is you are not really going to get what you have seen on tape from a lot of people. Whether they have done it all year, they're going to go back, and what has caused issues for you in the past, regardless of whether it's in been their package or not.



A lot of teams are it's like that. So the tough part is in the preparation for the kids. You're working things throughout the week that they are not seeing it in the tape. Because if you don't work in and expose it to them during the week, and it happens in a game, they won't be ready.



The tough part of college football now is the multiple formations, the unbalances, the formation of the boundaries, the tempo, the empty game, and a lot of things they can't do in the NFL, right? It's illegal.



So that's so much a part of offenses now, to where you really bring it down. 60% of the plays that we see in the game are either formation in the boundary or an unbalanced formation. It's not even a normal set. And so that's most of the game now.



Getting those checks and being on the same page and getting that done is the tough part.



Q. You mentioned Shawn [Murphy] and Jihaad [Campbell]. Where do you stand at that position right now? It looks like you guys are a bit banged up in the middle of the defense.



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Obviously, Henry [To'oTo'o] is playing in the game. We will have Deontae Lawson, who has been playing in the Will position. Shawn Murphy has worked the backup position, along with Kendrick Blackshire who has been out for a while. We've got him back healthy. And then at the Will position, obviously you have Deontae and Jihaad [Campbell] and then Ian Jackson as well.



We have been rolling six guys through the bowl game. We try to get them a lot of reps because we will see who shows up on Saturday. But those six have been getting all the reps.



Q. K State started two quarterbacks throughout the season. They have announced obviously that Will Howard is going to get to start. But how do you handle the potential of Adrian Martinez getting some time?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Obviously got to prepare for them. I think that's the one thing that's changed now more than ever, is you are seeing a lot more athletic quarterbacks, run stop quarterbacks throughout the year, whereas used to not do that much, especially in this conference. So we are seeing them more so. You got to understand obviously up front, I don't think they change schematically really who they are. Obviously, there's a little bit more of the quarterback run game with nine in the game. But they'll still do it with 18 in the game as well. So the big thing, I think, of the difference with nine is when coverage breaks down and it's not there, the ability to extend the play. I think it's a little more consistent when 18's in the game.



We got to be ready for both of them. Obviously, we watched tape on both of them. Our kids understand there is going to be two quarterbacks playing in the game primarily. And we have got to be aware of who is in the game.



Schematically from a run game and a pass concept, they are who they are, at least up to this point.



Q. It all kind of starts with Deuce Vaughn. Who are some other guys on the Kansas State offense that concern you a little bit?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Obviously, the tight end is a big target. They move him around. He runs the ball. He's off. He's open. He's 6'6", got good hands. He's a big part of the offense.



I think 4 (Omar Daniels) can stretch the field. I think he's athletic. They find ways to get him the football.



And they got a lot of good players that play within the system. And I think that's one thing, depending upon who is at quarterback, they are really good at taking what you're giving them.



I think they are very patient on offense. They have a lot of complementary plays based on the front and coverage you're in, both in the run game and the pass game.



So they do a good job of taking what's there. We got to do a good job of stemming and disguising, not always showing what we're in.



I think this game is going to be about stopping the run and tackling guys in space. I think they will do a good job with the movement keys. We got to be really disciplined in the back end with our eye control and make them drive the field. We can't give up explosive plays and a flashy game.



Q. We talked about guys' pivotal decision earlier this month of when Will [Anderson] said that he would play in this game. How pivotal has that been to the defense? Just how central is he now to that defense going forward?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Absolutely. I think he's kind of the heart and soul of that defense.



That's kind of the mentality of Alabama. I think that starts with Coach [Nick] Saban. I think people come to Alabama and they want to compete against the best. They want to play in big time games.



I know we are not where we want to be right now. But the Sugar Bowl is a great venue. It's a great event. It's an opportunity for them to compete.



That's the guys that we are trying to recruit. That's the people this day and age that you need on your time. It ain't always about money. There's opportunities to go out and get better, improve my craft.



It's about competing. It's about winning the damn game. I think that's the competitor in Will, and that's the competitor in a lot of our guys. There's still opportunity for him to increase value but, more importantly, to go out there with his boys and finish this thing the right way.



Q. When you look at your career, what would you say your goal is within the coaching world?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: I really don't get caught up in it. I don't have it. Obviously, I try to be the best coach that I can, the best person that I can. I got into coaching to affect young men. You can do that whether you are a position coach, coordinator, or head coach.



And I'm in no rush I have said this before to be a head coach. I think there's a lot more to that. I love game planning. I love being in the room with our guys. Obviously, I got to do a better job of putting them in a better position, continue to coach them better so they have better product on the field.



Right now I'm just worried about K State and getting through tomorrow to be honest with you.



Q. Statistically, this was a top ten defense this year, but there were some breakdowns against Tennessee and LSU. How do you explain what happened in those games compared to the bigger picture of what the defense was?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: Obviously, A, they have some really good players. That's one thing about Tennessee. They are an explosive offense. They're going to find ways to create one on one matchups. But the biggest thing even in that game, we talked about it going into it, is contesting every play.



When you are playing against good teams, you can't have uncontested plays. A couple of those were uncontested plays: Busting a motion adjustment. have an audible, they run the same play every time, we don't get the checks. Getting all 11 guys on the same page was a big piece.



But also, in big games, guys got to step up and make plays when they need to. And I felt like in those games and critical moments, the other team stepped up and made more plays than we did. That's something obviously we emphasize towards the end of the year.



When you look at those two games specifically, we had the opportunity in both those games in the fourth quarter to win the game on defense and we didn't. There were some critical third downs in the LSU, the last drive. Had the opportunity to get off the field and we didn't. Same thing with the Tennessee game.



And so obviously, we've all learned from that, and we watched that on tape. But we had to live through that. Things we got to clean up, we got to improve on.



There's that part of being competitive greatness. Being at your best when your best is needed. Whether that's a call or that's a play and a player doing his job. We all got to improve on that.



Q. I know you're not focused on the future, but do you plan to be at Alabama next year?



DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR PETE GOLDING: I'm still under contract, so absolutely.

Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr.

Q. Obviously, both teams have no opt outs. I know we've talked about it before, but what does it speak to both programs that you guys are both putting your best on the field?



WILL ANDERSON: I think it means a lot. I know they have a really tremendous program over there. Just to show that none of their players opted out, none of our players opted out, it just shows how much football means to both programs. And how much it means to the players to play one last game for the season and go out and play with your brothers and give it all you've got for this last game.



I'm super proud of this team. Happy to be here. And I know the players at Kansas State are super happy to be here as well.



Q. How did the risk/reward calculation work for you?



WILL ANDERSON: Every time you step on the field, it's all a risk, no matter what game you're going to play in. No game is bigger than the other. You have to prepare each game the same way. If you go out there with that on your mind, then most likely that's going to happen. If you go out there knowing you're going to play like you practiced all week and prepared all week, then you're going to go out there and have a safe game and fun game.



That's just been my whole motto this whole year is: Don't worry about the risk factor. Just go out there and be willing to play football and have fun doing it.



Q. Being the defensive leader on the team, how did your decision to play in this game kind of work in motivating the younger guys?



WILL ANDERSON: Most definitely. They knew what type of person I was. I talk to them all the time. I Joke with them a little bit. They knew what type of person I was. I told them I wasn't going to leave them stranded. I've been preaching all season long: We're the Alabama standard. This is how you do certain things. This is how you're supposed to do it. And just for me to uphold that standard and show them like, Hey, this is how you're supposed to do it. If you want to go out the right way and be legendary and want people to remember you by doing something good, this is how you do it. Just to show them the right things to do.



It's super exciting being around all the young guys. It gives so much energy. I love it. I'm really excited.



Q. After watching the tape, what kind of unique challenges does K-State present?



WILL ANDERSON: They're a hard nosed football team. They're going to run the ball. They're very explosive. Their running back, he's really good. He's really, really good.



It's going to be a great challenge for us. They're really big up front. They can move really well. Both quarterbacks they have are really electric. It's going to be very exciting to play them. They have a really great scheme that they do. It's going to be a great challenge for us.



Q. Is it hard to tackle guy who's that small like Deuce [Vaughn]?



WILL ANDERSON: We don't have any players like that small. But some of them are a little his size. So we've been getting a good look to as far. So I think it's going to be good.



Q. How do you contain somebody like that? It might be hard. What are you guys going to do to try to contain a Deuce [Vaughn] and Will [Howard] and Adrian [Martinez] that might give you the different looks?



WILL ANDERSON: If I tell you, they might see this, and they might be able to do something else. So I can't tell you everything that we're doing. But all I know, we have a really good game plan, Coach [Nick] Saban and Coach Pete [Golding] and all the other coaches have been doing a really good job of helping us get in the right places to make sure that we go out there and we play fast and be on the same page and go play to our standard.



Q. Apart from tackling a guy that small, is it also hard to see him sometimes when he gets in behind the linemen?



WILL ANDERSON: Yeah, most definitely. He cuts behind them and uses them very well to get upfield and do all the things he needs to do. It's going to be a great challenge for us, but we're ready for it.



Q. Everybody always gives Alabama their best game. Everybody wants to beat you guys. Does that add some extra motivation to your defense?



WILL ANDERSON: Always. We always know no matter what, everybody is going to come with their best. Somebody we probably haven't seen before. We do a good job all week preparing for what we might see, might not see. Even if they don't do it, we prepare for it. It's very exciting. I think it always keeps us on our toes. If they do this, we'll be prepared. If they do something we haven't seen, we get it fixed on the sideline. But it's very exciting, and it's been fun.



Q. Obviously, you guys were two plays away from being undefeated and being in the College Football National Championship. Do you think about those two losses? I just talked to Byron [Young]. He said he would be lying if he didn't think about what if the play went your way. Does that bother you?



WILL ANDERSON: Most definitely. The Tennessee game, I'm going to be honest with you, the Tennessee game, it hurt. But I think the LSU game it hurt everybody a little bit more. I know, for me, that's one of the games where I cried my eyes out. I couldn't stop thinking about it, just how close we were. And people don't see how much hard work this team puts in Monday through Friday. It eats us alive to know that we didn't make our goal of wanting to get there. But this game is a perfect opportunity for us to go out and show why we belong in there and the type of team that we have and the type of identity we want to establish.



Q. This is your last game to ever play for the Alabama Crimson Tide. What would you say your whole career has been at Alabama? How much has Alabama meant to you?



WILL ANDERSON: Alabama has meant everything to me. They helped me grow so much on and off the field. I remember just being a little puppy. Being the smallest thing in the room. And just to be in this position now, I have to give thanks to all those guys. They helped me so much. This program is the best program in the nation. They develop you so much. It's no place that I would rather be than Alabama. I love my Alabama family so much. They've not only taken care of me, but they've taken great care of my family, and they've helped them out so much. So I couldn't have asked for a better program, better people, than Alabama has been.



Q. Can we talk about you and Bryce [Young] both making the decision earlier this month?



WILL ANDERSON: Me and Bryce have gotten so close over these last couple of years. And me and him talk. When you have somebody like Bryce that you share so much of the same mentality, the same competitiveness, it makes it easier. So it wasn't really no big thing where we kept harping. Like, You do this? We know why we're doing it. It's something that's eating us inside. And that competitor in your ear is like, Let's go, you've got some more in you. Let's go get it. And that was just like, Oh, we're good. We're fixing to go out and do this. It wasn't really no hard choice to make. Me and Bryce knew what type of people we were. We knew what type of leaders we were and how much this team meant to us. How much we love this sport.



Q. It's been a while since you guys played almost a month. It must remind you of the off season, like practicing and practicing and practicing. Are you excited to take the field and play another team?



WILL ANDERSON: Yes. It was so funny. I was just talking to Dallas [Turner] today. I was like, it's like we've been practicing forever. It's been good because you get so many reps that it helps you get ready for the game. It helps you be able to see stuff, and it helps those younger guys that might get a chance to the play in the game get so many reps that when the game comes, they're confident in their ability. They know what to do. They know how to do it. They can play fast. And we can go out there and play to the Alabama standard.



Q. Deuce [Vaughn] is a guy that likes to bounce around the outside. Obviously, that's where you play on the field. How do you think your chances are about chasing him down towards the sidelines?



WILL ANDERSON: We do all types of drills that help us make sure that we keep the edge. That's one thing that we've really been working on, setting the edge, making sure that we’re still on the edge, running sideline to sideline. Making sure we're surfing and things like that.



All the coaches have been doing a really good job of making sure that everybody stays in their gap and making sure that everybody's just doing their job so we all can be on the same page.



Q. Nick Saban talked about sharing with his players? How much of a factor was that? Did anything change from the last couple of weeks? Is there an additional policy?



WILL ANDERSON: We talked about it. You know what I'm saying? We talked about it. But at the end of the day, I'm just happy to be here. They took care of all of that stuff for us, to show that they love us and gratitude.



But regardless of all that stuff, I've always been committed to this team. Bryce [Young] has always been committed to this team, and it's always been about the team. We're just happy to be here and be a part of the team and go out one last fight.



Q. Will, this is possibly your last game. Can you share a story, a memory of the Alabama football program, Tuscaloosa, [Head Coach Nick] Saban that you really cherish?



WILL ANDERSON: Probably the biggest one for me would probably be after the National Championship game. I kind of feel like that's when my relationship with Coach Saban, it kind of changed a little bit, and me and him really got really close after that.



It's not a time that I can't go in Coach Saban's office now and talk to him, and he'll listen to me and ask me stuff and everything like that. But he has so much respect for me, and I have so much respect for him. And it's so easy for us to get along because we share the same mentality. We're the same competitor. And he actually means the world to me and my family. Especially when I first got here as a freshman, my grandmother had just passed. And I just had got on the campus and him and Ms. Terry [Saban], they had sent flowers to my house and everything like that.



But that just shows the type of person Coach Saban is. A lot of people may not see, a lot of people may not know. He's a great guy, great coach. And to play for the GOAT is absolutely amazing. There's no other coach I would rather be coached by than Coach Saban.



Q. You just talked about practice being an opportunity for you guys to get more reps. Talking about Shawn Murphy and Jihaad Campbell., what have you seen out of them in the last few weeks?



WILL ANDERSON: I'll start with Jihaad. They're both like my little brothers but me and Jihaad a little bit closer. Jihaad, I always told him, Man, you're a freak athlete. You get some weight on you and learn to play, you're going to be absolutely unstoppable. Shawn Murphy, really high IQ for the game. He's been doing a really good job of stepping in when guys go out. He's learning the defense. He has got some reps. He's done a really good job. Super proud of him.



But Jihaad, he's going to be really, really good. I'm very excited to see him. He's one of those guys that he can do a little bit of everything. They've got him bouncing around everywhere on the edge. Backers and all that stuff.



But both of those guys have been doing a really good job for us. Taking those reps, learning. Us just being patient with them. Learning, you know, that it's not easy and they're going to make mistakes, but at the end of the day, we're going to be there for them. And we know they're going to get it. And that's what they've been doing, they've been getting it. They've been coming along since practice has started back. We were in Tuscaloosa until now. They've really made a lot of progress. I'm super excited to see both of those guys flourish.



Q. Will, I've heard that you are the first two time unanimous All American in Alabama. When you think of all the players that have come through this school, how in the world what's your reaction when they told you that?



WILL ANDERSON: You know, I don't really give myself as much credit as I do, never satisfied with things, you know. But I have to just for me, I've always just been team, team, team. And it's not one accomplishment, not one award that I've gotten that wasn't thanks to all these guys that's in this room right now or the guys back at the hotel because those guys make it possible for me to do what I do on the field. They always have my back. They give me confidence, you know. Without them, I wouldn't be half the player I am today. And I love those guys so much. And I'm so appreciative of them. And I tell the outside linebacker, I said, all these awards are your awards because you helped me get to this. You are just as big a part of what I've got going on now in my life. And then they know. So really, it's just always been about the team. So I'm excited for those guys. I know they're excited for me, but it's always been about them.



Q. Is that part of why you're in this game?



WILL ANDERSON: Of course. I couldn't leave them hanging. I've preached so much to them. But they understood. They told me, they said Will, if you don't play, it's okay, we understand. I said, no, I'm not leaving y'all. So they know.



Q. Jihaad [Campbell] made that transition from outside linebacker to inside. Just how challenging is that? I mean, obviously, he’s been outside the whole time, but especially to make that transition as a freshman?



WILL ANDERSON: Most definitely inside linebacker, they have a little bit more stuff to learn than outside linebacker, but he's been doing a really good job. Like I said, he's been progressing really well. And I'm super excited to see him flourish.

Alabama DB Jordan Battle

On preparing for dual quarterbacks: Obviously those are two great quarterbacks. They’re a great dual threat, they work well together in the offense. We’ve been preparing very well for these last few weeks. Just coming into this week, we’ve been doing very well in practice, not knowing what quarterback is going to play, but just being ready for both quarterbacks. Knowing that they are effective in the run game as well and also good in the pass game, preparing for them is going to be tough. But I feel like we are mentally and physically ready for whoever we play, whoever starts in this game, whoever plays in the game.

On other K-State players to watch besides RB Deuce Vaughn: Obviously they have some electric receivers as well #4 (Malik Knowles) and #8 (Phillip Brooks) They’re electric in the slot and on outside as well. Just knowing that they are effective and versatile. Either way inside or outside its going to be a tough task, but I think we’re ready for that task.

On being the last Alabama player named to the Senior Bowl: It was a little tough. But just knowing that I’m going to be in Mobile with my guys is going to be fun and an experience I look forward to in the future.

On his last college game with Alabama: It’s been a little emotional, but not too much. Also, we have a game to play. It’s going to be my last game, my last practice with my teammates. Just knowing I got one more game to ride out with my brothers. Just coming out with the greatest outcome as possible.

Alabama DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

On the specifics of K-State wide receivers that stand out on film: They’re good at playing together. They understand what they’re trying to do, understand the schemes and what their coach is telling them to do. They just play really well together as a group.

On what it’s like having head coach Nick Saban coaching with the defense: He’s a very good coach. He coaches with my position [DB] specifically, so just working with him all day at practice. We’re very close.

On his confidence as a starter at the beginning of the season versus now: I was very confident going into this season just off the work that I put in during the offseason, all the training, and being very healthy going into the season and also through the season. I learned more things from the coaches so I was very confident at the beginning of the season just like I am now. I gained more experience coming off my freshman year playing five to six games as a starter. So, by playing however many games we played this year as a starter in each one of them, I am sure that I am confident and have learned more.

On the impact of Alabama’s two losses against Tennessee and LSU this season: More of seeing guys like [LB] Will [Anderson Jr.], guys that I know dedicate their all to the program and seeing them down, seeing them crying that they gave their all was what kind of defeats me and makes me want to play harder and push harder for guys like Will and guys like Jordan Battle. If you win, you win, but losses you learn from and try to become a better player and a better team.

On K-State considering the Allstate Sugar Bowl their Super Bowl with a matchup like Alabama, how Alabama has prepared, and the legacy it can leave behind: It’s very important to go out with a win, with a bang, and that’s how we feel. That’s the main reason why we’ll embrace the guys who are playing who could’ve opted out but came back and are going to play with us. They feel like they want to go out with a bang. I feel like us as a team, the younger guys, also want to go out with a bang. They [K-State] think it’s their Super Bowl but I would say that it’s ours too. We play every game like it’s the Super Bowl or a National Championship.

Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o

On what he’s seen from watching film on K-State: Definitely physical, big upfront and their running back (Deuce Vaughn) does a great job of finding holes. He’s going to be a huge part of their game and they’re going to try to give him the ball. I think it is up to us to be able to figure out how physical we want to be and have them match our intensity. They are a really, really great team.

On key players for K-State other than Deuce Vaughn: I think the unsung hero on their team has to be their offensive line. I think the offensive line is so physical that they create holes for him to see, and not taking any credit from him. He’s a great back and I love the way he plays. He does a great job, but their o-line does a great job finding him holes, blocking what their supposed to block, and give him ways to get open and of course find those running lanes.

On K-State’s offense: They are physical. I think that is the biggest thing, they are so physical up front that they try to push guys off the ball and they create holes. They run a lot of gap schemes, pulling around and trying to stop a team like that is definitely hard. In my opinion I think that the SEC is the hardest football in America so I think we have been prepared every single week throughout the weeks to play a team like this.

Alabama DE Byron Young

On what it’s like playing for DC Pete Golding: It’s great. I’ve known Coach Golding for obviously four years since I’ve been here, but probably six or seven years in total since he’s been recruiting me, so we have a great relationship. He’s a good coach. He’s obviously hard on us because he needs to be, but it’s great playing for him. I love him.

On the challenges of stopping K-State RB Deuce Vaughn, who is half his size: I don’t think we can really look at his size. He’s a great player: he runs hard, he runs fast, he never stops his legs, he’s patient. So, I think when you look at his size, that doesn’t really matter. Because players can be great players or bad players, and it won’t be based off their size. Based off of what he does, we have to look at how good he is and we have to see what he does, along with the offensive line, we have to look at how we can stop that.

On younger players taking advantage of the few weeks of bowl week practice leading up to the Sugar Bowl: I’ve seen them progress a lot. Eleven practices is really a lot, that’s almost three or four weeks of practices. So, it’s helped them a lot, they got to learn a lot, kind of go back to the basics. When we started bowl prep, just getting back in to everything and really work our way back up to these guys, so it’s helped them a lot I think.

On the future of the Alabama defense: I think it looks bright. I think we’ve got a lot of young players that are talented, a lot of people who are ready to come in and work, a lot of guys who have already made an impact. So, I think we have a really good shot at a really good defense, and team overall, coming in the next few years.