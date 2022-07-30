Everything You Need to Know about Alabama Basketball's European Tour

While most of the college athletics world might be focussed on the return of football with fall camps beginning next week around the country, Alabama basketball also quietly returned to the practice court last week in preparation for its upcoming European Tour.

Starting last Monday, the Crimson Tide conducted a series of five practices, one per weekday, and is hosting its first full-game scrimmage on Saturday morning. The NCAA mandates that a team can only host 10 practices ahead of a preseason tour, thus Alabama has just four scheduled practices remaining.

The Crimson Tide will be traveling first to Barcelona, Spain, where it will take on the Spain Select Team. From there, Alabama will then relocate to Paris, France, where it will play the Lithuania Men's B Team and the Chinese National Team.

On Friday, Alabama head coach discussed what he thought would be a successful tour for himself and his team.

"I play every game to win," Oats said. "I think you guys know me well enough. I'm not going to go over there and just play everybody and lose. We're going to try to win the games, but I think to be successful — whether we win or lose — I just don't know how good these teams are gonna be. If they're great and we go 0-3, we can still have a successful trip, to be honest with you. And if they end up not being as good as maybe I think they are now and we go 3-0, I might not be that happy depending on how we play.

"I think if we give great effort on the defensive end the whole time — which didn't happen last year — and then we really move the ball and you can see the chemistry is there and everybody's just is pulling for the team to get a great shot and nobody's hunting their own, I think I'll feel great after the trip."

Unfortunately for Alabama fans, there is currently no means to stream Alabama's games in Europe. However, BamaCentral will be sure to post results and stats should they be released.

For now, here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's foreign tour, including a schedule, team rosters and injuries:

Schedule

(All times local time)

Aug. 5: Depart for Barcelona, Spain - 5:30 p.m. CT

Aug. 8: Game 1 - Alabama vs Spain Select Team - 7 p.m. CEST (Noon CT)

Date TBA: Depart for Paris, France

Aug. 11: Game 2 - Alabama vs Lithuania Men's B Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 12: Game 3 - Alabama vs Chinese National Team - 7:30 p.m. CEST (12:30 p.m. CT)

Aug. 14: Depart Paris - TBD

Aug. 14: Arrive in Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 10 p.m. CT

Team Rosters and Known Injuries

(In Alphabetical Order)

Alabama Basketball

Photo shown from 2021-22 as Alabama Basketball has not released an updated photo of the 2022-23 squad Alabama Athletics

Jaden Bradley - G

Mark Sears - G

Darius Miles - F



Rylan Griffen - G

Noah Gurley - F

Jahvon Quinerly - G

Dom Welch - G

Delaney Heard - G

Charles Bediako - C

Noah Clowney - F

Nick Pringle - F

Brandon Miller - F

Nimari Burnett - G

Adam Cottrell - G

Max Scharnowski - F

Kai Spears - G

Jaden Quinerly - G

Head Coach: Nate Oats

Known Injuries:

Jaden Bradley - Freshman Guard - Limited with Foot Injury

Nimari Burnett - Redshirt-Sophomore Guard - Slightly Limited with Knee Injury

Jahvon Quinerly - Senior Guard - Out with ACL Injury

Chinese National Team

2022-23 Chinese National Team FIBA

Sun Mingui - G

Zhao Rui - SG

Zhai Xiaochuan - SF

Gu Quan - SF

Wang Zhelin - C

Qi Zhou - C

Fan Ziming - C

Hu Mingxuan - PG

He Xining - SG

Fu Hao - C

Jiang Weize - PG

Xu Jie - PG

Head Coach: Du Feng-Du

Known Injuries: None

Lithuania Men's B Team

2022-23 Lithuania Men's B Team FIBA

Marius Grigonis - SF

Jonas Valanciunas - C

Domantas Sabonis - C

Gytis Masiulis - PF

Tomas Dimsa - SF

Rokas Jokubaitis - PG

Lukas Lekavicius - PG

Mantas Kalnietis - PG

Mindaugas Kuzminskas - PF/SF

Rokas Giedraitis - SF

Eimantas Bendzius - PF

Tadas Sedekerskis - PF

Arnas Butkevicius - SF

Regimantas Miniotas - C

Head Coach: Kestutis Kemzura

Known Injuries: None

Spain Select Team

2022-23 Spain Select Team FIBA

Jonathan Barreiro - F

Ferran Bassas - G

Dario Brizuela - G

Jaoquin Colom - PG

Alberto Diaz - G

Daniel Diez - PF

Jaime Fernandez - G

Fran Guerra - C

Xabier Lopez-Arostegui - SF

Joel Parra - F

Jaime Pradilla - PF

Sebastian Saiz - PF

Miquel Salvo - PF

Yankuba Sima - F/C

Santiago Yusta - SF

Tyson Perez - C

Head Coach: Sergio Scariolo

Known Injuries: None