Five-Star WR Micah Hudson Talks Recent Offer from Alabama

The Temple, Texas native will travel to Tuscaloosa next month to take part in a camp with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has had recent success recruiting wide receivers from the state of Texas in recent years, bringing in Houston native Jaylen Waddle in 2018 before signing Aledo native JoJo Earle last year. This week, the Crimson Tide made a move to replenish its receiving reinforcements from the Lone Star State.

Micah Hudson, the top-rated receiver in the state of Texas for the 2024 class, received an offer from Alabama on Wednesday after Crimson Tide assistant Coleman Hutzler paid a visit to his high school. Hudson only bumped into Hutzler as NCAA rules prevent college coaches from speaking directly to sophomores. However, the five-star receiver was filled in on the Crimson Tide’s interest from his high school coach.

“He basically said he has an eye on me and that they’ve been looking at me for a while,” Hudson said. “They don’t just come out of nowhere, so they’ve been looking at me.”

“It’s good knowing that one of the best teams in the country is trying to get me to come to the school. It feels really good to have that support from a school like that, wanting me to come to their school. It means a lot.”

Hudson, 6-foot, 180 pounds, is rated as the No. 27 overall player and No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is currently being recruited heavily by LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas but said his recent Alabama offer puts the Crimson Tide among the midst of his top schools.

Hudson’s biggest draw to Alabama is its production at the wide receiver position. Since Nick Saban took over the program in 2007, the Crimson Tide has produced 11 draft picks at the receiver position, including eight first-round selections. During the 2020 season, DeVonta Smith became the first receiver to take home the Heisman Trophy since 1991.

“They’ve had a lot of good receivers there, from Julio Jones to DeVonta Smith,” Hudson said. “I mean, Jameson Williams just went first round. It’s not like they’re doing anything new. They’re still taking shots downfield, going deep, giving people different routes, option routes and stuff like that. I feel like I could see myself playing in that offense.”

Of course, Hudson has also taken note of the Tide’s success with Texas products at the receiver position.

“It means a lot,” Hudson said. “The amount of talent that we have from our state shows that we’re real serious about football and all of us in Texas can really ball. It’s nice to see those guys do well at Alabama, too.”

Hudson has yet to visit Alabama but is set to travel to Tuscaloosa next month to participate in one of the Crimson Tide’s camps on either June 1 or June 8.

“I want to see how they coach me,” Hudson said. “Just see how they team me different things and what I can learn from them. I know high school is way different than college, so I just want to learn everything I can from listening to them.”