Former Alabama AD Bill Battle Hospitalized With COVID-19

Tyler Martin

Former University of Alabama athletic director Bill Battle has been hospitalized with COVID-19. 

“I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes from so many, and want to let you know that I’m stable and resting comfortably,” Battle said in a statement. “I’ve got great doctors and nurses at UAB looking after me and expect to make a full recovery. Time and patience are important in the meantime.”

He served as the school’s athletic director from 2013 to 2017. 

This post will be updated. 

