Former Alabama basketball forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton Announces Transfer to SMU

Former Alabama basketball forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton has found a new home. After placing his name in the NCAA transfer portal in March, Ambrose-Hylton announced his transfer to SMU on Tuesday over social media.

Ambrose-Hylton averaged 1.0 points and 0.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% (5 of 11) from the floor over 10 appearances last season. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward averaged just 5.5 minutes per game and didn’t make an appearance over Alabama’s final four games.

Ambrose-Hylton joined the Crimson Tide as the No. 137 overall player in the 2020 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He averaged 1.1 points and 0.7 rebounds over 19 appearances during his freshman season.

Ambrose-Hylton is the fourth scholarship player from last year’s team to transfer to a new school, joining Jusaun Holt (Georgia), Juwan Gary (Nebraska) and James Rojas (Wichita State). Alex Tchichou entered his name in the transfer portal in March but has yet to announce a new school. Walk-on Britton Johnson transferred to Samford.

Along with transfer departures, Alabama basketball also saw guards J.D. Davison, Keon Ellis and Jaden Shackelford declare for the NBA Draft.

Alabama returns four scholarship players from last year’s team in Charles Bediako, Nimari Burnett, Darius Miles and Jahvon Quinerly. This offseason, the Crimson Tide added Ohio transfer Mark Sears and is also bringing in a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

Factoring the incoming signing class, Alabama currently has 11 players on scholarship — two under the NCAA limit of 13.