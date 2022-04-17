Former Alabama Forward James Rojas Announces Transfer to Wichita State

Former Alabama basketball forward James Rojas is headed west. After entering the NCAA transfer portal last week, Rojas announced Sunday that he will be playing his final year of eligibility at Wichita State.

"Bama Nation, I have absolutely Loved my time in Tuscaloosa," Rojas said in an Instagram post. "Being a part of winning an SEC championship, going to the sweet 16 and making back to back tournaments was an amazing experience. I want to first thank everyone who supported me the last several years through the ups and downs. From coaches and teammates, to friends and family I'm forever grateful.

"I am going to go back to Kansas and play at Wichita State for my last year of eligibility so my son, his mother and I can be around our extended family, and have our support system around us. I am super excited about the future at Wichita State, and thankful for Coach [Isaac] Brown believing in me. I can't wait to get to work! Roll Tide Forever Go Shockers!!"

After missing the beginning of the season last year with an ACL injury Rojas played in 17 games, making three starts. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45% from the floor and 23.1% from beyond the arc.

During his junior season in 2020-21, Rojas played in a total of 30 games and started once. He averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. The former JUCO transfer joined Alabama from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College prior to the 2019-20 season but sat out his first year after tearing his ACL during preseason camp.

Alabama has seen several players announce their departure from the program this offseason. Guards Keon Ellis, Jaden Shackelford and J.D. Davison are all testing the draft waters. Meanwhile, Keon Ambrose-Hylton, Jusaun Holt, Juwan Gary and Alex Tchikou have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal. Jahvon Quinerly is currently weighing his options between going pro and returning to the team.

Last week, Alabama announced the incoming transfer of Ohio point guard Mark Sears. The Muscle Shoals, Ala., native averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game on his way to being named a finalist for the 2022 Lou Henson Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in the nation.

Alabama is set to add a five-person signing class including SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller (No. 11 overall), point guard Jaden Bradley (No. 16), forward Noah Clowney (No. 55) and shooting guard Rylan Griffen (No. 58) as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

Depending on Quinerly’s decision, Alabama has 10 or 11 of its 13 scholarship spots filled for next season.