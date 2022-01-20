Skip to main content
Former Alabama OL Tommy Brown Transferring to Colorado

The redshirt junior appeared in 10 games for Alabama this season with one start.

Another Alabama product that had entered the transfer portal has found a landing spot. Offensive lineman Tommy Brown announced via social media on Thursday that he's heading closer to his West Coast roots and will be transferring to Colorado. 

He first entered the transfer portal the day after Alabama's loss to Georgia in the national championship along with a slew of other Alabama players like Paul Tyson and Jahleel Billingsley. 

Brown appeared in 10 games for Alabama this season, making his first career start at left guard during the Crimson Tide’s 59-3 victory over New Mexico State. He appeared in 73 offensive snaps over the year, earning a 73.5 run-blocking grade and a 71.6 pass-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus. Brown was involved in 32 pass-blocking snaps, surrendering two quarterback pressures including a sack.

In addition to serving on the offensive line, he also worked on Alabama’s field goal/extra point unit during the Crimson Tide’s run in the College Football Playoff.

After redshirting his first year in Tuscaloosa, Brown appeared in 28 games over the next three seasons mainly in a backup or special teams role outside of the start against New Mexico state. A redshirt junior, Brown earned his degree from Alabama back in May and will have up to two years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA's COVID waiver. 

Brown was a highly recruited offensive lineman out of high school from the state of California. He played at football powerhouse Mater Dei, the same high school of Bryce Young, in Santa Ana. 

