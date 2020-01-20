Former Alabama Player Freddie Roach Poised to Join Coaching Staff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former University of Alabama linebacker Freddie Roach is on the verge of returning to the Crimson Tide as a coach.

Roach is visiting Tuscaloosa on Monday, and even if he's hired no formal announcement is expected — at least not immediately.

Alabama hasn't had any turnover in the coaching staff yet this offseason, but does have an opening at assistant athletics director for football vacated by Burton Burns to be the running backs coach for the New York Giants.

Both BamaOnline and AL.com have reported that defensive line coach Brian Baker could slid into that role.

The Giants also reportedly had a strong interest in Roach, who decided to stay at Ole Miss with the added title of assistant head coach, along with defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator under Lane Kiffin.

Roach played for the Crimson Tide from 2002-05. He started to work his way up the collegiate ranks as a Crimson Tide strength and conditioning coach in 2008-10.

Former Alabama player Freddie Roach.

He subsequently worked a year as a defensive line/strength and conditioning coach at East Mississippi Community College, and as the line coach at Murray State. After two years at South Alabama coaching the defensive ends and linebackers he returned to the Crimson Tide in 2015 as Alabama’s director of player development.

He's been at Ole Miss as the Rebels' defensive line coach since 2017.

Both Giants coach Joe Judge and Kiffin worked with Roach at Alabama. Judge was a special-teams assistant from 2009-11. Kiffin was the offensive coordinator from 2014-06.

