From 14 to No. 1: Alabama Soccer's Journey to the SEC Mountaintop

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Fourteenth.

That was where Alabama's soccer team finished after Wes Hart's first season in the SEC: last. The program was also ranked 213th in the RPI rankings after finishing that season 5-12-2, including 2-9 in the conference.

Since then, Hart and his staff have slowly but surely progressed as a program every year, ending the 2021 season with 10 home wins (then a new record) and the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The 2022 season, filled with anticipation with the return of Riley Mattingly Parker from an ACL injury and a core of experienced players, started with a lot of expectations.

The 2022 Alabama soccer team exceeded all expectations.

The Tide, now 16-1-1, are ranked No. 1 in the RPI; they complete the regular season undefeated at home; they are riding a 12-game winning streak (with a strong chance to push to 13); and after beating the Florida Gators 2-0 in their final home game of the regular season, the Crimson Tide are now the SEC regular season champions for the first time in program histo. It took eight years, but the Tide have gone from worst to first.

"Look at where we're at now, eight years later," Hart said. "SEC regular season champs, and as of [now] No. 1 in the RPI ... To be No. 1 in the RPI and No. 1 in the SEC eight years later is a tremendous accomplishment."

Alabama was also able to win the regular season outright in dramatic fashion: against a Florida Gators program that the Tide haven't beaten in a decade.

"Fantastic," Hart said about how it feels to snap that streak.

Florida wasn't the only program Hart defeated for the first time: he also beat South Carolina, Ole Miss and Arkansas, along with a number of firsts for himself and the program, including team records for consecutive wins (12 and counting), most wins against ranked opponents (five) and wins against top-10 opponents (three). There are also new season records for assists (Felicia Knox has 15) as well as season and career records for goalkeeping wins (McKinley Crone has 15 and 33, respectively).

Like any good coach, however, Hart gave all the credit to his players.

"They've been awesome this year," Hart said. "We through a lot at them from a scheduling standpoint. We tested them with Clemson, the Utah trip. Everything we threw at them, they responded and answered with flying colors."

About the conference-clinching victory itself, Hart smiled and said the team performed "just ok," and let out a chuckle. He also talked about how Florida's defense was "condensed and compact" compared to some of the other SEC teams they've played.

"They made it very difficult for us, but we got the job done," Hart said.

Florida was also a physical team, but unlike Mississippi State where it was a slower pace and showings of strength, their speed put a lot of pressure on Alabama to get to the ball, especially Kouri Peace, the forward who challenged the defense all night.

"We knew going into the game she had pace on her," Reyna Reyes said in a post-game interview. "But honestly, we play against many talented players all the time, and the only thing we can do is do what we do best: working together, pressing together, just giving our all and being gritty.

"Everybody in all, starting with the press in the forward and working back, everybody has to work, and that's what we do."

Offensively, Kat Rogers scored the first of two Alabama goals (Riley Tanner scored the other), and she did it in the presence of another record: 1,882 fans, the most ever in attendance for a home soccer game.

"It was awesome," Rogers said about scoring the goal. "You can't ask for much better than this, right?

Rogers also showed love to Reyes, who was one eight seniors who were recognized after the game.

"You talk about people who've put stuff in the program," Rogers said referring to Reyes and the seniors. "We've been through highs and lows, we've been through hard times and good times. Today was a good day, today was a fun one."

It was a lot of emotions throughout the night, and both Rogers and Reyes smiled when asked about their plans to celebrate, but Reyes kept it short and sweet: "Tonight, then we focus on Auburn."

Coach Hart had similar thoughts, knowing that tonight is a night to celebrate, but once tomorrow comes, the focus shifts to the regular season finale as the Tide will head to Auburn to take on the Tigers.

The season is far from over for Alabama as they SEC and NCAA Tournaments loom in the distance, but regardless of the outcome, this year's team will be recognized as the first ones to climb the mountaintop.